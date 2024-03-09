Bend It like Bollywood

Parwani’s call to fame was when she started training Kareena Kapoor Khan. She also revealed that Kapoor-Khan was not just her first celebrity student but also her first ever

student. “The first time I went into the class, I didn’t know that I was going to meet her. It was my first-ever class as a teacher. So I was initially taken aback, but 30 seconds into the session, I switched on that teacher mode. You don’t think about who you are teaching,” she recalls. She also recently travelled to London to train Deepika Padukone during the latter’s visit to BAFTA.