World Sleep Day: Unlock the secrets to quality sleep  

The right light: Studies suggest that unintentional exposure to artificial light late at night (for example from phone or computer screens) tends to disrupt sleep continuity, which can have a knock-on effect on efficiency throughout the day. To minimise disruption, consider using lights that aid relaxation and facilitate a gradual wake-up in the morning.

Mattress Vacuuming: While it may look clean, your mattress may actually be a hot bed of microscopic life, which could be impacting your wellbeing while you sleep. Dust mites, their faeces, bacteria, viruses, pollen, and other allergens make up the complex matrix that is household dust, which also exists in your mattress and could be a distraction from a good night’s sleep.