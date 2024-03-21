KJo to judge reality series for hairstylists; 12 in the fray

The Indian Hairdressing Awards, which celebrates the art and skill of professional hairstyling, will be presented in an all-new format of a reality series, and will be judged by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The awards which are hosted by the hair tech brand, L'Oreal Professionnel will be aired in a five-episodic series, which will be streaming on an OTT platform.

The awards, which have been held since 2014, recognises and rewards hairstylists across the country.

This year’s edition was announced in August 2023 and received over 100K entries for its theme 'Meta-morphosis' that represents real transformation.