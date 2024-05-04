Celebrity fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja reveals how to incorporate the concept of fitness as a way of life

How does your belief that fitness programmes should be tailored to the individual shape your approach with each client?

I have been training and transforming people for almost two decades. In my whole career I haven’t met two individuals with the same target, same body type, same interest, same eating habits and lifestyle, with same likes and dislikes for training style. When people are different then how can their training and eating routine be the same? That’s where I realised and started working on each and every client as per their requirements and lifestyle.

Working with high-profile clients like Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut, how do you manage the unique challenges and pressures that come with training celebrities?

A. Working with actors has been fun, and challenging at the same time -- night shoots, long working hours, odd climatic conditions, time constraints and a lot more. But no matter what my client needs to look the best I make sure to work towards that goal. I don't create their routines in advance. I meet my client and chit chat with them while performing light warm-ups like walking. In those 10 minutes I analyze their energy, emotions, drive, their plan for the day and plan the training accordingly. I do this because they are not athletes who have a specific and fixed routine, they are always on a roller coaster ride and so for me, understanding their physical, mental and emotional state is very important to get the best out of them every time. Sometimes a low intensity routine with a lot of conversations works better than a high intensity workout routine and makes them feel fresh, happy and energetic. Even with the diet, I create a plan where I try not to disturb their routine so much so that they can enjoy the fitness transformation journey. As I always say, consistency is the key, and for that I make sure the routine should not feel like adding more stress to their life.

How do you incorporate the concept of fitness as a way of life into the routines of your clients, especially those with demanding schedules?

I always share this thought of fitness in my first meeting with the clients: Fitness is not a destination, it’s a Journey. One must enjoy it and keep going forward. There is no end to it.

No matter what, there are certain rules they must follow to stay healthy and fit.

Drink 1 liter water first thing in the morning

First meal should have some kind of protein and fats in it

Avoid snacking. Your major meals are enough to compensate your daily caloric needs if planned properly

Avoid carbs post 6 pm

Eat dinner at least 2 hrs before bed

Dinner should be light and full of fibers and some protein

Always keep a check on your micros

Concentrate on breathing while performing any physically demanding activity (inhale through your nose)

Sleep at least for 7 hrs

Talk to yourself for at-least 30 minutes a day and make sure there are no distractions (no electronic gadgets or people)

These are certain things that I ask my clients to follow and it has worked well till date for my clients and for myself.

— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com