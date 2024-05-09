Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for May 10 - 16

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Keep your eyes on the big picture. I see many getting married and embarking on a new chapter. Do not judge the book by its cover, as you will not be doing justice. Release regret and embrace happiness. Consider taking an uplifting approach by adopting alternative therapies like meditation, manifestation and much more. Lucky colour: Light green

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

It’s time for celebrations. Abundant rewards for your hard work are coming. A new house, a vacation with your loved ones, and starting a family are on the cards. This is a time to move forward by choosing logic over emotions. The changes are sudden. It will be better if you don’t brood over the issue and find a compromise. Lucky colour: Royal blue



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

A positive new emotional experience, romantic relationships with deep and everlasting spiritual insights will be the highlight. At work, your hard work is getting praised, and your seniors are noticing your potential. It’s time to move on to the next project with full confidence and be prepared for any consequences. Lucky colours: Orange, off-white

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This week packs many activities with instant results. It’s important to keep your communication perfect. There is a lot to accomplish; act accordingly. Your guardian angels are watching over you. Powerful psychic insights gained through reflection and meditation will provide valuable information. Lucky colours: All shades of blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

You have invested wisely; have patience and wait for the rewards. Review your progress and make new plans for your next endeavours. Seek other options for investment and happiness. Be aware of your emotions as you worry about your future too much. Focus on the outcome; the universe will make it happen. Lucky colours: Brown, beige, red

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Studies always pay off, so take pride in your knowledge. Consider getting additional education or training. Your ambitious plans will take off as planned. Learn the art of balancing, as working and dealing with multiple people is not easy. As long as you have a sense of humour, you’ll be able to win them. Lucky colours: White and off white