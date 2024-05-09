Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for May 10 - 16

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Keep your eyes on the big picture. I see many getting married and embarking on a new chapter. Do not judge the book by its cover, as you will not be doing justice. Release regret and embrace happiness. Consider taking an uplifting approach by adopting alternative therapies like meditation, manifestation and much more. Lucky colour: Light green
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
It’s time for celebrations. Abundant rewards for your hard work are coming. A new house, a vacation with your loved ones, and starting a family are on the cards. This is a time to move forward by choosing logic over emotions. The changes are sudden. It will be better if you don’t brood over the issue and find a compromise. Lucky colour: Royal blue
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
A positive new emotional experience, romantic relationships with deep and everlasting spiritual insights will be the highlight. At work, your hard work is getting praised, and your seniors are noticing your potential. It’s time to move on to the next project with full confidence and be prepared for any consequences. Lucky colours: Orange, off-white
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
This week packs many activities with instant results. It’s important to keep your communication perfect. There is a lot to accomplish; act accordingly. Your guardian angels are watching over you. Powerful psychic insights gained through reflection and meditation will provide valuable information. Lucky colours: All shades of blue
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
You have invested wisely; have patience and wait for the rewards. Review your progress and make new plans for your next endeavours. Seek other options for investment and happiness. Be aware of your emotions as you worry about your future too much. Focus on the outcome; the universe will make it happen. Lucky colours: Brown, beige, red
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Studies always pay off, so take pride in your knowledge. Consider getting additional education or training. Your ambitious plans will take off as planned. Learn the art of balancing, as working and dealing with multiple people is not easy. As long as you have a sense of humour, you’ll be able to win them. Lucky colours: White and off white
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
New resources of money, time, or support are on the cards. A change in job, or a promotion with new responsibilities will keep you busy. Maintain a healthy relationship with those who share your vision. You know exactly what to do, as you have experienced a lot in the past. Focus on your career rather than relationships. Lucky colours: Indigo, silver white
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
This is a lucky week, and your wish is being manifested. What you need will magically appear. Prosperity will arise from wise planning. Travel plans for business and pleasure will turn out as expected. There will be relocations and promotions for many. Creativity will be rewarded with luxurious and abundant resources. Lucky colours: Rust, gold, orange
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
A kindred spirit healing you is the biggest blessing the universe has to offer you. You need to monitor your health, as the chakras are completely unbalanced. Detoxing your body, mind, and soul will help. Sleep more and worry less. Stress is curable, provided you talk about it. There are people you can trust and confide in. Lucky colours: Olive green, sea green
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
A happy ending will lead to new beginnings. Your life is coming to a full circle. Spiritual growth will be the highlight. You have invested wisely , both personally and financially. Move on and make fresh investments. Stay positive. Those investing in farm lands need to be prepared for all possibilities. Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Follow your passion. New opportunities for excitement and adventure will come now. Your strength and grace are an asset; use wisely. Forgive those who cause you grief, as they are intimidated by your aura. Communicate openly and with full honesty. Your wisdom is a virtue not everyone possesses. Lucky colours: Yellow, light brown
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Release the past. You will grow from the situation as time heals all wounds. Embrace your inner child and spend quality time with friends and family. A picnic or a get-together will be very refreshing. Relive your childhood. There are better ways of handling a situation. So pause for reflection and insights before proceeding. Lucky colour: Teal green