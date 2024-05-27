National Sunscreen Day: Unveiling the truth behind sunscreen myths

As the scorching summer sun shines down on us, there is a dire need for applying and re-applying sunscreen as often as possible. Wearing sunscreen is the best way to keep our skin soft, supple and healthy. When used regularly, sunscreens even help prevent sunburn, aging and skin cancer.
The UV light rays from the sun are responsible for these ailments. The UVB and UVA rays cause sunburn and skin cancer, while UVC rays pass down the earth’s atmosphere.
A broad-spectrum SPF (sun protection factor) sunscreen plays an important role in protecting the skin against harsh UV Rays. On the occasion of National Sunscreen Day (May 27), Rishab Chandan of Youneek Pro Science shares insights into five common myths about sunscreen.
Sunscreens stop the skin from absorbing Vitamin D: Many believe that sunscreen completely blocks the skin's ability to produce Vitamin D. However, research shows that typical use of sunscreen does not significantly hinder Vitamin D synthesis. It’s important to use sunscreen to protect against harmful UV radiation, while still finding safe ways to get the necessary Vitamin D, such as through diet or supplements.
One application lasts all day: Sunscreen effectiveness diminishes over time, especially with sweating, swimming, and towel drying. For optimal protection, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, and immediately after swimming or excessive sweating.
SPF in makeup products is sufficient to protect the skin: While many makeup products contain SPF, the level of protection is often inadequate on its own. Additionally, makeup is typically applied unevenly and not in sufficient quantities to provide the level of protection indicated on the product. It is crucial to use a dedicated sunscreen underneath makeup for proper protection.
Sunscreen should be applied only in the morning: UV rays can affect the skin throughout the day, not just in the morning. Therefore, reapplication is key, particularly if you are spending extended periods outdoors. Even on cloudy days, up to 80 percent of UV rays can penetrate the clouds, making sunscreen necessary regardless of the weather.
All sunscreens are the same: Sunscreens can vary widely in terms of ingredients, texture, water resistance, and the spectrum of UV protection they offer. It is important to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, suited to your skin type and specific needs. For example, water-resistant sunscreens are ideal for swimming or sweating, while non-comedogenic formulas are better for acne-prone skin.