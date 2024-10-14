The Great Indian Wedding Season

Weddings mean festivity and festivity means celebration so the great Indian wedding is all about madness, celebration and the chaos that goes with it. In all this chaos, one has to keep one’s balance and multi-task with everything and everyone friends, relatives, colleagues and everyone that matters as well as those who don’t! Most Indian weddings start towards September. In fact, it’s almost as if we have an additional season to our annual cycle and that is the Wedding Season!

A hectic flurry of activity with endless lists that never seem to end from venues, decorations, outfits, jewellery, grooming, gifts,food, guest lists, trousseau, pandits, themes, mehndi… the stress increasing every moment to create that perfect Indian wedding which should be one of a kind and a memorable one! I believe that if you are about to get married, plan in advance and work towards tying up everything well before time. This way, you’ll be able to enjoy your wedding too.

Since all of you would expect me to tell you how to look good naturally let me enlighten you…and if you do want that natural glow it’s better to eat healthy and keep your skin well looked after, at least six weeks before the D-day!