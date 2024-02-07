From grandma’s ‘champi’ to red-carpet-ready hair, Priyanka Chopra shares her haircare secrets  

Priyanka Chopra, the epitome of effortless glam, isn’t just a fashion icon; she’s a haircare guru too! Blending tradition with modern solutions, the actress recently divulged her secrets to achieving those envy-inducing locks we all adore.

“Haircare is a very integral part of taking care of yourself,” Priyanka declared, emphasising the importance of a holistic approach in an Instagram post. She reminisced about her childhood, sharing how her grandmother's nurturing champi (scalp massage) with coconut oil laid the foundation for her healthy hair journey.

Also read: 'Four More Shots Please' cast spill their haircare secrets in an exclusive chat

However, her demanding career, filled with heat styling and constant reinvention, necessitated additional damage control. Enter bonding treatments and repair products - her modern-day saviours. “I use the bonding treatment at least once a month,” she revealed, ensuring her hair gets the TLC it deserves. But amidst the professional solutions, tradition holds a special place, “I still heavily rely on Amla oil,” she confessed, showcasing her appreciation for natural remedies.

Priyanka’s haircare philosophy is a beautiful blend of old-world wisdom and contemporary solutions. She champions the power of self-care, reminding us that healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp.

Also read: Keep winter woes at bay with these hair and skin care beauty picks

But beyond the specific tips, Priyanka’s message is clear: haircare is a journey, not a destination. It's about finding what works best for you, embracing tradition when it resonates, and adapting to modern solutions when needed. So, take a cue from Priyanka, listen to your hair, and discover your own path to gorgeous, healthy locks!