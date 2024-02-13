Kiss Day 2024: Wear the perfect pout with these six lipsticks in dreamy shades across reds, pinks and plums

Valentine's Week's Kiss Day marks a celebration of affection and intimacy, emphasizing the significance of a tender kiss exchanged between loved ones. Lipsticks play a pivotal role on this day, enhancing the allure and magnetism of one's lips, inviting and intensifying the romantic gesture of kissing.

The choice of lipstick shade becomes an expression of personal style and passion, adding a touch of glamour and confidence to the moment. Whether it's a bold red, a soft pink, or a sultry plum, the right lipstick can elevate the mood and create an unforgettable kiss that lingers in memory.

Butter me up

Experience luxurious Blip Midtown Mattness Slim Lipstick by Amag Beauty, enriched with Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, and Cacao Butter. Long-wearing, super-pigmented, and lightweight, it offers a velvety matte finish in shades like Rose Fog, Fiery Nights, and Plum Bliss for silky smooth perfection. ₹579. Available online.



Velvet Valentine

Discover Lip It Right by Chipmunk, a Crème-to-Matte liquid lipstick that stays without darkening or drying. With 6 shades including Speechless and Fearless, its innovative formula, enriched with 100 per cent natural Licorice oil, offers a creamy, hydrating application evolving into a velvety matte finish. ₹999. Available online.

Also Read: Luxury lipsticks that you must check out

Aloe affection

Explore the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lip Colour from the limited edition Music Collection. With 11 vibrant shades including Eccentric and Peach, this no-transfer vinyl colour offers up to 16 hours of wear. Enriched with Vitamin E and aloe, it provides a comfortable, vegan formula. ₹849. Available online.

Fruity fantasy

Prishé Beauty presents a liquid matte lipstick featuring an ultra-modern velvety texture, ensuring lightweight wear. Crafted with safe, non-toxic ingredients, it hydrates, providing intense, long-lasting colour. Infused with apricot oil for hydration and avocado oil for lip restoration. Shades include Mauve Manifest and Maple Magic. ₹1099. Available online.

Shape of love

Introducing Sugar Cosmetics' La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipstick Set of 3. These matte, transfer-proof lipsticks in shades like Cherry Crush and Mauve Mack are super-pigmented and kiss-proof. Packaged in adorable heart-shaped containers, they're irresistible. Plus, they're 100% vegan. ₹1197. Available online.



Lips don't lie

Indulge in Matte Lipstick by MakeUp Studio, crafted in the Netherlands. With 11 shades such as Black Ink and Nude Nirvana, its high-pigment formula offers a silky texture and matte finish, ensuring comfortable, velvety soft lips with intense, long-lasting colour. ₹1540. Available online.



Shea joy

Renee's Madness PH Lipstick enriched with Vitamin E & jojoba oil (to relieve chapped dry lips) and shea butter ( to soften the lips and provide anti-aging benefits like reducing lip lines and pigmentation) is crafted keeping your skin’s health and betterment in mind. Based on your skin's ph levels, the balck application turns pink enough to suit your skin tone. ₹499. Available online.





It's a day to embrace the power of lipstick as a symbol of love, sensuality and connection, making every kiss more meaningful and magical.

Also Read: The 90s’ favourite shade is back!