Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for February 16-22

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Monitor your expenses. Going to the extremes in both saving and spending is not healthy. Love and blessings of your loved ones will keep you charged. Harmonious relationship with family will be a blessing from the universe. A happily ever after is foreseeable. Nurture yourself as you have the ability to make anything more beautiful. Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

A gift of passion, opportunity and inspiration are on the cards. This is your chance to do something amazing. A sense of wonder and excitement will be your constant companion. New beginnings, end of delays and a change in a direction will offer happiness. Review your progress and plan your next endeavour. Lucky colour: Pink



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This week marks the beginning of celebrations. This could be due to great news coming from your child’s front or your own professional growth. Release all feelings of stress and fear. Consider taking a more uplifting approach. Prosperity arising from wise planning will take places. Optimistic plans will turn out as expected. Lucky colour: Orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A great deal of activity with immediate results will keep you happy and active. Your determination and self control will be the crucial elements for your career enhancement. Your success will be acknowledged by everyone. On the work front, do what you love. Working with others in a cooperative manner will bring you great results. Lucky colour: Golden

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

The answer to the most pressing question on your mind is ‘no’. There are better ways to handle the situation. Pause for reflection before proceeding ahead. Relocation or travel are on the cards. Success that comes from objective compromise is the only solution. Self control, patience, healing energies and forgiveness are your virtues. Lucky colour: Ink blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Stability and efficiency are the highlights of this week. New projects empower you to take charge of the situation. Ambitious plans for the future will keep you motivated. Your compassionate heart is your strength. So, forgive people from your past and move on. New contracts, documents and offer letters are on the cards. Lucky colours: Silver and grey

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Arrival of someone passionate about you will sweep you off your feet. This situation/person will make your heart flutter. On the work front, your ideas hold a punch. Clear your communication problems with others. An excellent opportunity will be offered to you — scholarships or the pursuit of education. It’s time to get to work. Lucky colours: White, brown

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Your plans are working out well. Professional and financial success guaranteed. For those who have gone through heartbreak recently, release the past as you will grow from this situation. Time heals all wounds. It’s your time to evolve, travel and seek spiritual guidance. A very happy ending marks a new beginning. So, embrace it. Lucky colours: Bronze, sky blue, silver

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

There is a better course of action to handle this situation. Working alone may not be the best answer. You need not go through the current challenges alone. Help is nearby, provided you ask for it. Self-fulfilling prophecies can create problems. You can resolve any challenge provided you stay away from other people's drama. Lucky colours: White, sky blue

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

There is so much to accomplish in life. Make a detailed plan. Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith and do what gives you joy. For those who wish to venture into acting, modelling, and social media, this is the right time. The search for meaning in life will make you more spiritual. Lucky colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

A great deal of activity awaits with immediate results. It is important to clear your communication skills. Life is wonderful and thrives through the power of positive thinking. Your success inspires many. For those fighting a legal battle, the ruling will be made in your favour so don’t give up. Lucky colours: Yellow, sunrise orange

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Choose logic over emotions. The changes are going to be sudden and imminent. Working too many hours to please others is not the solution. Seek help or quit. Team work, joint ventures, or startups are a good option. You can manifest the life you want as this is your lucky week. This is the beginning of a successful new future . Lucky colours: Magenta, pink

