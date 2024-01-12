Winter Hair Care: How to fight hair loss and dry scalp

Winters are synonymous with sweaters and holidays. But with that, winter also brings challenges for our hair like dryness of scalp and hair loss. Fret not because we have you covered with some products that are free of harsh chemicals.

The Ayurveda Co. Rosemary Anti-Hair Fall Scalp Serum

This serum is enriched with Ayurvedic ingredients such as rosemary, mint, and clove. Following Ayurvedic principles, it harnesses the power of rosemary for hair strengthening, while mint and clove contribute to scalp health. The lightweight and non-greasy texture makes it easy to apply, ensuring quick absorption for fresh and revitalised hair.

Price: Rs 549

Available online

Also read: Keep winter woes at bay with these hair and skin care beauty picks

OZiva Hair Vitamins for Hair Re-Growth - 60 Capsules

OZiva Hair Vitamins offer a clinically proven formula containing Vitamin E and Biotin to manage hairfall naturally. These capsules promote hair re-growth and provide daily hair nutrition. Clinically proven ingredients like SesZenBioTM support hair re-growth in four months, while GZen-Zinc from guava leaf extract helps block the DHT hormone responsible for hair follicle shrinkage. With essential vitamins such as Iron, Zinc, and Vitamin E, along with herbs like Moringa leaf, these capsules ensure thicker, nourished hair and a healthy scalp.

Price: Rs 899

Available online

Dr Batra’s Hair Fall Control Shampoo with Natural Ingredients

Dr Batra’s Hair Fall Control Shampoo is a mild and natural solution for controlling hairfall. Formulated with natural extracts, including Thuja occidentalis (white cedar), watercress, Indian Cress, capsicum, and Ginseng, this shampoo strengthens hair follicles, reduces the risk of hair loss, accelerates new hair growth, and protects the scalp from environmental damage.

Price: Rs 279

Available online

Be Bodywise Hair Scalp Massager

Crafted with super-soft medical-grade silicon bristles, this massager exfoliates the scalp, improves blood circulation, and promotes faster hair growth. Perfect for managing dandruff and itching, it can be used on both wet and dry scalp. The 2-in-1 design allows for a relaxing head massage on dry scalp or creates rich foam with shampoo when used during hair wash.

Price: Rs 499

Available online

So, say goodbye to hair concerns and say hello to beautiful hair!

Also read: 6 expert-approved skincare habits to swear by in 2024