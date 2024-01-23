The delicate balance: Strengthening the skin barrier with oats this winter

Sensitive skin is not a skin type, but rather a skin state which require special care and attention. Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist & Skincare Educator, MD Dermatology, gives some tips on how to strengthen your skin this winter.

In the State of Skin Sensitivity Report released by Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, 71% of adults experience sensitive skin at some point in their lives. Over the past two decades, self-reported cases of sensitive skin have increased by a staggering 55 per cent across all ethnicities, particularly among younger age groups. Sensitive skin exhibit a wide range of sensory symptoms such as burning, tingling, stinging, and pain, it is highly likely that neurosensory dysfunction could also be one of the mechanisms that cause different types of sensitive skin ranging from slightly sensitive to extremely sensitive skin. Dry skin, hormonal skin, sunburned or razor-burned skin, redness, aging, or eczema-prone skin are all sensitive skin conditions.

Also read: Choosing it right for men: New Year, new innerwear

While there is still not a comprehensive understanding of the sensitive skin, there are many factors which contribute to such skin conditions including stress, spicy food and most importantly changes in temperature resulting in dry and itchy skin. During the winter, the climate can be mild to harsh, people with extreme sensitive skin are more likely to experience eczema, rosacea, acne, or allergies compared to others. People with sensitive skin typically have a weaker and thinner barrier, which is more easily damaged, making it less tolerant to cosmetics or harsh soaps, lotions resulting in eruptions immediately or within hours of application of these products. It is observed that many people with sensitive skin face discomfort when using cosmetic products, and avoid using certain cosmetics.

Sensitive skin can impact any age group. Most people experience sensitive skin before the age of 30 across both their face and body, with the face being more sensitive. It is observed that sensitive skin either remains constant or worsens over time since individuals miss out on daily skincare routines that may be essential to restore moisture to help repair, protect, and maintain a healthy skin moisture barrier.

When it comes to sensitive skin, both the symptoms and causes can vary and so can people's preferences and needs when it comes to skincare products. If you have sensitive skin, it's important to look for products that are free of harsh ingredients, chemicals, artificial colours, and scents. Use of a gentle, moisturising skincare routine with products containing colloidal oatmeal has also been shown to help replace lost moisture and restore the skin moisture barrier to improve skin health.

Colloidal Oatmeal is a traditional ingredient; however, its clinical benefits have remained unknown for a long time. Today, there are multiple scientific studies, which highlight the benefits of colloidal oats owing to their anti-inflammatory properties and pH-buffering capabilities to provide a multi-therapy approach to strengthen the skin barrier for dry and compromised skin. For those suffering from chronic skin conditions, a daily skincare routine with oats as a significant ingredient may be essential to restore moisture and help repair and protect the skin.

Taking care of sensitive skin can be challenging as many factors can contribute to this condition. However, there are a few things that everyone with sensitive skin should be mindful of. It is important to understand necessary care to treat sensitive skin. A long, hot shower may feel great, but taking shorter showers with tepid water is much gentler on your skin. Avoid using loofahs or rough exfoliating brushes, which can irritate the skin. After a bath, it is critical to use a hydrating body moisturizer to lock in the moisture.

Also read: New Year, New Smile: Dos and Don'ts for a Safe Oral Care Routine

It's important to protect the skin from the sun's harmful rays by wearing a broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen or higher. Around 1 to 4 per cent of the population is sensitive to fragrance and are unaware of it. When using products applied on the face for long periods of time, look for fragrance-free moisturisers and serums.

Care for sensitive skin requires a combination of daily care and the right products and ingredients packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to maintain a healthy skin barrier. It is recommended to always check products for its ingredients to understand if they are suitable for sensitive skin conditions. If confused always consult a dermatologist to identify the right skincare regime beneficial for sensitive skin.