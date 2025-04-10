After piercing care-tips to get the perfect look

Once you have got a piercing at a desired place in the body – be it ears, nose, lips, belly button or anywhere else, it is crucial to take care of the area for a few days till it completely heals and becomes safe from risk of infections. The healing times for different areas vary. For ears, nose and septum piercing it might heal in six to eight weeks while cartilage can take up to three to six months and navel piercings may take as long as six months to a year to heal. Thus proper after care is very important.
Here are some general dos and don’ts to be mindful of after you have had piercings
To start with the basic, you must always wash your hands with soap and water before touching the piercing. It is ideal to not disturb it too much but if required for you to touch it, it should be done with sterilized hands. Always keep a saline solution handy with which you should clean the space at least two to three times a day. In case you notice that the area is turning itchy or displaying signs of redness then reduce the cleaning process to once or twice a day, upon consultation.
Protect your piercing space at all costs. No hair, make-up, sprays etc should get into the way of the piercing. Also, the usage of harsh chemicals on the designation skin must be skipped at all costs till the area is completely healed. It is best to avoid touching the pot unless it is for applying saline solution. Also, avoid playing with the jewellery as that might cause additional irritation.
In case you sense that you have fever, swelling, pus or intense pain, you should immediately seek medical assistance. Sleeping should be on the other side to avoid pressure on the pierced area. It is best to skip swimming or any physical activities that might cause any strain in the pierced area until it heals. Also, jewellery should not be changed very often. It is best to keep wearing the attached jewellery in the pierced area till it is fully healed before changing it.
How to make your own piercing after-care kit at home?
Just like you keep a first-aid box ready, if you have undergone piercing recently, it is suggested that you have a piercing after-care pack ready and within your reach. It is extremely easy to put together the items in this pack and most are easily available in the house. The primary content is a saline solution which can be made with ¼ teaspoon of non-iodized sea salt and 1 cup of warm distilled water. This should be stored is a spray bottle for easy application. Cotton pads or swabs with non-linting properties go next. Additionally, keep two hand towels, antiseptic wipes and aloe vera gel to soothe any irritation that might be caused around the area. You may also keep hand gloves in the kit. It is best to use the saline water two to three times a day with a cotton pad or swab. You can wear a hand glove while doing so. Also, keep the kit sterilized at all times.