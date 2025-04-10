After piercing care-tips to get the perfect look

To start with the basic, you must always wash your hands with soap and water before touching the piercing. It is ideal to not disturb it too much but if required for you to touch it, it should be done with sterilized hands. Always keep a saline solution handy with which you should clean the space at least two to three times a day. In case you notice that the area is turning itchy or displaying signs of redness then reduce the cleaning process to once or twice a day, upon consultation.

Protect your piercing space at all costs. No hair, make-up, sprays etc should get into the way of the piercing. Also, the usage of harsh chemicals on the designation skin must be skipped at all costs till the area is completely healed. It is best to avoid touching the pot unless it is for applying saline solution. Also, avoid playing with the jewellery as that might cause additional irritation.

In case you sense that you have fever, swelling, pus or intense pain, you should immediately seek medical assistance. Sleeping should be on the other side to avoid pressure on the pierced area. It is best to skip swimming or any physical activities that might cause any strain in the pierced area until it heals. Also, jewellery should not be changed very often. It is best to keep wearing the attached jewellery in the pierced area till it is fully healed before changing it.