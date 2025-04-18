Strawberries to the rescue: Five ways how this summer fruit heals the skin

Here’s a quick DIY strawberry face scrub and face mask that you must-try at home.

Strawberry Scrub

Looking to make a glowing face and body scrub? Take 3-4 ripe strawberries and mash them. Add 1 tablespoon white sugar for the fae and brown sugar for the body and 1 teaspoon honey or coconut oil. Mix all ingredients together and gently scrub onto the face or body. Leave it for 5-10 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water. After patting it dry apply moisturiser. This scrub is helpful in exfoliating, brightening and keeping the skin soft and hydrated.

Strawberry Face Mask

Take 2-3 ripe strawberries. Fresh ones work best. 1 teaspoon honey, ideally raw or organic and 1 teaspoon plain yogurt. Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water. Apply a moisturiser afterwards. The strawberries help in brightening and exfoliating the skin while the honey helps in hydrating it, leaving a pinkish glow after regular use.