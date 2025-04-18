Strawberries to the rescue: Five ways how this summer fruit heals the skin

Every summer when fresh batches of strawberries are harvested, we seek the best dishes made out of them. But did you know that strawberries are also very good for the skin? They are often used as active ingredients for face wash and face scrubs due to various reasons. Let’s explore how and why strawberry should be a part of your, beyond the plate, summer skincare routine along with a bonus DIY face scrub and face mask instructions below.
Here’s a quick DIY strawberry face scrub and face mask that you must-try at home.
Strawberry Scrub
Looking to make a glowing face and body scrub? Take 3-4 ripe strawberries and mash them. Add 1 tablespoon white sugar for the fae and brown sugar for the body and 1 teaspoon honey or coconut oil. Mix all ingredients together and gently scrub onto the face or body. Leave it for 5-10 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water. After patting it dry apply moisturiser. This scrub is helpful in exfoliating, brightening and keeping the skin soft and hydrated.
Strawberry Face Mask
Take 2-3 ripe strawberries. Fresh ones work best. 1 teaspoon honey, ideally raw or organic and 1 teaspoon plain yogurt. Mix all the ingredients together and apply it on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water. Apply a moisturiser afterwards. The strawberries help in brightening and exfoliating the skin while the honey helps in hydrating it, leaving a pinkish glow after regular use.
How does applying Strawberries benefit the skin?
Vitamin C
When we talk of Vitamin C we often look towards citrusy fruits but strawberries too have Vitamic c which helps in lightening dark spots and deals with hyper-pigmentation. It helps in boosting collagen thus keeping the skin firmer and youthful.
Natural AHA
AHA stands for alpha hydroxyl acid which helps in removing dead skin, making it smoother and brightening it. This makes strawberries a very good agent for unclogging pores and removing balckheads and acnes.
Hydration
Strawberry provides natural hydration to the skin. It is helpful in soothing the skin by removing any irritation. It is, in particular, beneficial for acne prone or sensitive skin. Its inherent anti-oxidants and astringent properties also reduce puffiness and face swells.
Natural Sunscreen
Strawberries contain ellagic acid which is reported to protect the skin against the harsh rays of the sun. It also prevents collagen breakdown, thus keeping the skin healthy from the inside.
Controls Oil
The inherent acidic nature of this fruit helps in balancing oil production, making it a great fit for oily skin.