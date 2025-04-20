Skip blonde highlights and go for these colour options this summer

From post-breakup glow up trials to prepping for the new season, a hair makeover has always been a must— in rom-com montages and in real life. But if you're ready to give your strands a break from the bleach and the classic blonde highlights, you’re not alone. This summer, people seem to be ditching harsh treatments and turning towards nourishing, warmer hair colour options that don’t just flatter Indian skin tones but also require less damage and maintenance. Think cinnamon browns, soft golden hues, and even fruity tints.

Here are five trending hair colours—based on what people are actually searching for—that will make you fall in love with your summer hair game all over again.