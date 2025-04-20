Skip blonde highlights and go for these colour options this summer

From post-breakup glow up trials to prepping for the new season, a hair makeover has always been a must— in rom-com montages and in real life. But if you're ready to give your strands a break from the bleach and the classic blonde highlights, you’re not alone. This summer, people seem to be ditching harsh treatments and turning towards nourishing, warmer hair colour options that don’t just flatter Indian skin tones but also require less damage and maintenance. Think cinnamon browns, soft golden hues, and even fruity tints.
Here are five trending hair colours—based on what people are actually searching for—that will make you fall in love with your summer hair game all over again.
A warm, sunkissed balayage that looks like your hair’s been gently toasted under the summer sun. Cinnamon brown, with its red undertones, blends beautifully with golden brown’s subtle honey hues. This combo gives your hair a layered finish without any loud contrast. The cinnamon gives depth, while the golden tones brighten up your face. This look is perfect for Medium to dark brown hair.
Style tip: Keep the roots natural, add cinnamon mid-lengths, and blend into golden brown toward the ends. Loose waves bring out the glow in both tones.
The bold meets the bright in this rich transition that’s perfect for those wanting warmth with a bit of drama. Mahogany’s deep red-brown base melting into the vibrant sheen of copper creates an ombre that starts strong and ends leaving an impression. Perfect for straight, long hair or layers that flow, it adds boldness without needing bleach-heavy lifting, making it ideal for Indian and dusky skin tones.
Style tip: Begin with a dark mahogany crown, and gradually melt into copper on the lower half. Style with a sleek blow-dry or curls for a summery flare.
For those who like a little playfulness, berry tones (think plum and soft wine shades) offer a sweet surprise without being over the top. Berry hues bring a cool undertone to your hair that contrasts beautifully with darker bases thus being perfectly out of the box but remaining subtle . They catch the sunlight with a hint of purple or burgundy and fade out gracefully without turning brassy.
Style tip: Focus berry tones on the underlayers or tips with a soft balayage. It peeks through when you move your hair; best worn with curls or braids.
If you want a no-fuss glow-up, golden brown ombré is your best bet. It’s soft, radiant, and gives your hair that beachy vibe without ever touching bleach. The colour seamlessly blends into dark hair and adds light around the face, giving the illusion of volume and warmth. It grows out beautifully and works very well for medium-length and naturally dark hair.
Style tip: Ask for golden brown highlights around your face and an optional soft ombre fade toward the ends. Looks stunning when styled in soft beach waves.
A bolder departure from the more nuanced copper ombre, if you’re looking for a more fiery glow up this summer, mahogany red is your shade. With its rich blend of red and brown tones, it gives your hair an effect that’s both edgy and classy. Try making it less “fire-engine red” and more “cherry wood” to give your hair a mature, rich, and glossy look.
Style tip: You can opt for face-framing mahogany streaks if you’re experimenting for the first time. They add warmth around your face and look even better when styled in waves or a sleek ponytail.
While blonde highlights look great on Instagram, in reality, they’re often high-maintenance and not kind to dark hair. Bleaching can lead to dryness, breakage, and constant touch-ups; especially in humid summer weathers—- one that most Indian cities are always a victim of. Warm browns, reds, and berry tints, on the other hand, are gentler on the strands and grow out naturally. Plus, they flatter a wider range of skin tones and can be achieved with little to no bleaching, making them more sustainable and hair-friendly.
Choosing a warm balayage or ombre can also mean fewer root touch-ups and less frequent salon visits making it more financially and timely convenient . Pair it with hydrating hair masks, UV protection sprays, and sulphate-free shampoos and you’re set for the season. Hair colour should enhance your natural beauty, not fight it. So let your strands soak up the summer vibes with these stunning shades that are rising high this season.
(Written by Archisha Mazumdar)