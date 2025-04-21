Ash Gourd: 4 ways it guards the body during summer

Eat fresh, eat healthy and eat well is the mantra to survive the summer heat! One such healthy fruit is the ash gourd. Among the many gourds and melons which belong to the same family, ash gourd is one such fruit which is also known as winter melon, white gourd or petha.
Interestingly, it is cooked and eaten like a vegetable despite being a fruit and can be seen as the star of dishes like curries, stews and sides. It is commonly eaten as part of Ayurvedic practice for its detoxification, hydration and soothing properties. Here’s a look at why Ash Gourd is an ingredient you can turn to this summer.
How ash gourd benefits the body?
Internal cooling
With temperatures on the rise during summers, it is very important to make sure that the body temperature is balanced internally. Drinking lots of water, cold liquids and meals helps in dropping the internal body temperature. With its natural cooling power ash gourd also helps in regulating the body temperature keeping it internally cool. This helps in a cooler digestive track and prevents any heat-related issues like heat-stroke or dehydration.
Gut Cleanse
Hydration yourself is a norm during the scorching summer months but it can be done via other means than simply drinking water too. Ash Gourd contains very high hydration properties with about 90% water content. This not only helps in keeping the body hydrated but also in flushing the toxins out of the system to leave you with a healthier body.
Magic trick to lose weight
Losing weight is not an overnight possibility but one which takes place through disciplined eating and consistency in eating. Ash Gourds are naturally fibrous and have low calories which mean it helps in easier digestion and a healthy way to manage your weight. Moreover due to easier digestion it helps in relieving the body of issues like bloating, constipation and acidity.
Immunity booster
Complete with antioxidants and vitamins like C and B-Complex, Ash gourd helps in boosting the body immunity. In fact, properties like cooling, hydration and detoxification also helps in making your skin better and giving it a natural glow. It stands guard against summer breakouts like acne, pimples and sunburns and also helps in reducing inflammation.
Quick snack recipes with ash gourd
Freshly made juice
Ditch your packaged juices for a fresh and healthy ash gourd juice. All you need is one cup of peeled and chopped ash gourd with seeds removed; a few mint leaves, but it is optional; a pinch of black or rock salt; and lemon juice. Blend the ash gourd with water. Should you prefer, you may strain it. Add the lemon and salt, and serve it chilled as a detox drink. It is suggested to drink this on an empty stomach for maximum results.
Super delicious soup
You may have tried a variety of soups but ash gourd soup may be new culinary territory. Take one cup ash gourd cubes, ginger, garlic and black pepper; vegetable broth or water; and fresh herbs – coriander or as per your choice. All you need to do to make this simple soup is sauté ginger and garlic. Add ash gourd and broth or water and simmer. You may blend it depending on your choice of texture. And the soup is ready.
Cooling Salad
If you want to go a step bolder, you may also check out the recipe of raw ash gourd salad, which is both cooling and crunchy, and is a light-weight meal or snack, perfect for your lunch or brunch outings. Mix one cup thinly sliced ash gourd which is deseeded; one small cucumber; a few mint and/or coriander leaves; lemon juice; a pinch of black salt or rock salt; a pinch of black pepper or roasted cumin powder; optionally you may through in some pomegranate seeds for texture and sweetness too. And your no-cook, no-fire and healthy salad is ready.