Ash Gourd: 4 ways it guards the body during summer

How ash gourd benefits the body?

Internal cooling

With temperatures on the rise during summers, it is very important to make sure that the body temperature is balanced internally. Drinking lots of water, cold liquids and meals helps in dropping the internal body temperature. With its natural cooling power ash gourd also helps in regulating the body temperature keeping it internally cool. This helps in a cooler digestive track and prevents any heat-related issues like heat-stroke or dehydration.

Gut Cleanse

Hydration yourself is a norm during the scorching summer months but it can be done via other means than simply drinking water too. Ash Gourd contains very high hydration properties with about 90% water content. This not only helps in keeping the body hydrated but also in flushing the toxins out of the system to leave you with a healthier body.

Magic trick to lose weight

Losing weight is not an overnight possibility but one which takes place through disciplined eating and consistency in eating. Ash Gourds are naturally fibrous and have low calories which mean it helps in easier digestion and a healthy way to manage your weight. Moreover due to easier digestion it helps in relieving the body of issues like bloating, constipation and acidity.

Immunity booster

Complete with antioxidants and vitamins like C and B-Complex, Ash gourd helps in boosting the body immunity. In fact, properties like cooling, hydration and detoxification also helps in making your skin better and giving it a natural glow. It stands guard against summer breakouts like acne, pimples and sunburns and also helps in reducing inflammation.