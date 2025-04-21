Pet Beds: summer hacks to keep them clean and fresh

Regular Washes

As the intensity of grooming and washing of the pets increase during summer, so should the frequency of washing the beds rise. There should be a full –fledged wash of the bed at least once in every one or two weeks in the summer months. Pet-safe detergents are available in the market for such washes. Also, in most beds today the removable covers can be washed separately in washing machine. You can add a cup of white vinegar which would further help in killing any bacteria growth and eliminating odours.

Vacuuming is a must

During the summer months, cats and dogs tend to shed a lot of fur. This dirties the beds. Thus, it is advisable that in between washing the beds, they are also vacuumed in every two to three days so that dirt or fur is removed instantly.