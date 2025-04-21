Pet Beds: summer hacks to keep them clean and fresh

Just like you change the bedcover on your bed regularly, probably more in frequency during the summer months, similarly, it is important to keep your furry friends one-stop comfort destination all fresh, clean and smelling good during this season. With heat, humidity and the fact that your pets keep moving in and out of the house, it is mandatory to keep their beds clean, not only with short –term measure every day, but also long terms ones that help in keeping it free of germs and bacteria. Here are some of the measures that can be taken to give your best friends a cool, clean and hygienic bed.
6 ways to keep your pet beds clean and fresh this summer season
Regular Washes
As the intensity of grooming and washing of the pets increase during summer, so should the frequency of washing the beds rise. There should be a full –fledged wash of the bed at least once in every one or two weeks in the summer months. Pet-safe detergents are available in the market for such washes. Also, in most beds today the removable covers can be washed separately in washing machine. You can add a cup of white vinegar which would further help in killing any bacteria growth and eliminating odours.
Vacuuming is a must
During the summer months, cats and dogs tend to shed a lot of fur. This dirties the beds. Thus, it is advisable that in between washing the beds, they are also vacuumed in every two to three days so that dirt or fur is removed instantly.
Even during summers, it is necessary to keep the beds outside in the sun, at least once a week. The UV Rays of the sun helps in killing any bacteria that might be growing and also removes any odours. Also, it is important to make sure that the bed is completely dry before bringing it back indoors; else damp beds are habitats of bacteria and fungi.
Make the beds waterproof
Waterproof liners are very effective during summers. These can be placed under the outer cover to protect the foam and stuffing from sweat, drool, occasional accidents and pee, if your furry friend is a little baby.
Keep your pet clean
While keeping the bed clean is definitely a mandate, it is also important to keep the pets clean. Their paws should be washed and wiped, especially once they come inside from their walks. Regular brushing of their coat also ensures that their shedding is in check.
Use a pet-safe deodorizer
To keep away damp or humid smells, once in a while sprinkle baking soda and vacuum it after 10-15 minutes. Also, fabric sprays for pet beds are available in calming scents that can be used.