The beauteous traditions of beauty

Pounded rose petals mixed with neem paste were applied to the skin to hydrate and keep the skin supple and bacteria-free. Sandalwood was mixed with saffron and milk and smeared on the arms, legs, face, and breasts to keep it fair and blemish-free.

Silver, gold, and pearl facials have taken over the cosmetic shelves of many salons but powdered gems, swarn and chandi bhasm were all quite common to the beauty regimes of our our past. Ayurveda, a 5000-year-old science is one of the greatest gifts of the ancient Indian sages to mankind, and India has been internationally acclaimed as the storehouse of its secrets, where nature’s products and their use through the ages have evolved into an intricate science that is becoming increasingly popular today.

For most of us, the hectic pace of our lives takes its toll on our faces and bodies. Stress, anxiety, tension, and depression, these are words and conditions we have become all familiar with. A lot of us are ageing at a much faster pace than what is normal. Complicated lifestyles, growing needs and demands, lack of time to relax and slow down are the main reasons for this fast deterioration. I would like to ask a lot of us what about our future generations? Are they to be deprived of natural and safe products, and to be ignorant of our priceless traditions of lifestyles? Are we creating a dangerous chemical world for them and an ‘instant disaster’ of lack of time to ‘stand and stare?’

Beauty and lifestyle go hand in hand. You cannot attain one without depending on the other. There are so many easily available natural ingredients that you can use in your every day lives to create a regime of natural beauty care. Some are exotic and some are simple, and so easily accessible that they may have been lying on your kitchen shelf or in your back garden, and you do not know what to do with them. I will try to take you back in time through my column to make you more beautiful and keep you glowing naturally. I also hope that I will be joined by others in my slightly traditional thinking to make this world a safer, organic, and more beautiful place in the future.