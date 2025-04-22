5 hair spa treatments for your dry hair this summer

Summers can be terrible on your hair with the sweat, sun, pollution, dust, dirt and every other thing you can think of damaging it to a great extent. Here are some of the spa treatments ranging from natural Ayurvedic ones to some backed by modern science or mother’s love that helps your hair regain its shine and strength.
Drawn from the roots of Ayurveda, one basic hair spa treatment which can also be tried at home would be the use of natural humectants and hydrators like honey and aloe-vera. One of the basic treatments used in holistic spa, this can be recreated at home as well. The mixture is applied to the hair – curly or dry – and left for 30-45 minutes while massaging the scalp. After it is washed off and a conditioner is applied, and the hair is dry, you would be able to see slight changes in the texture and quality of the hair. It moisturizes the scalp and makes it silkier and smooth.
For those who choose to use science-backed treatments for their skin can opt for bond-building treatment. Oftentimes, due to pollution, hair treatments, application of hair colour, the hair bonds become fragile and fragmented. This also makes it difficult to manage the hair, especially if the texture is dry and the heat is high. Under such circumstances one can go for the bond-building or bond-repairing treatment which helps in restoring elasticity, strength and moisture. This involves a pre-or post- wash hair mask and a blowout.
You have heard or undergone facial for the face, but have you tried a facial for the scalp? This scalp treatment helps in cleaning, exfoliating, and hydrating the scalp. It clears clogged follicles, boosting hydration at the root and supports a healthy growth of hair. It uses technology for the good and gives you a deep cleanse and ultra refreshing experience.
Rough and unmanageable hair is the basic complaints that one has when summer arrive. One of the treatments that can be immediately started is deep conditioning the hair and using a hair mask. A mask with shea butter, keratin or avocado oil, which has moisturizing properties helps in softening brittle strands, strengthens hair and seal split ends. You may also check masks with hyaluronic acid or ceramides which work wonders too.
The traditional champi can never go wrong! A warm or hot oil massage for a long time with either single oils or a blend of oils like coconut, argan, jojoba, almond oil etc deeply hydrates the scalp, gets rid of flakiness and makes your hair shine. You may also request for a hint of rosemary or peppermint oil to be mixed with the original potion for better results.
Use two tablespoons of coconut oil or argan oil, one tablespoon of honey and two tablespoons of aloe vera gel; should you prefer you may add a few drops of rosemary or lavender essential oil too but this step is purely optional. Warm the mixture slightly and apply it all over. Keep it wrapped with a warm towel or shower cap for 30-45 minutes. Rinse it with a shampoo and apply conditioner.