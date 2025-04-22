5 hair spa treatments for your dry hair this summer

Drawn from the roots of Ayurveda, one basic hair spa treatment which can also be tried at home would be the use of natural humectants and hydrators like honey and aloe-vera. One of the basic treatments used in holistic spa, this can be recreated at home as well. The mixture is applied to the hair – curly or dry – and left for 30-45 minutes while massaging the scalp. After it is washed off and a conditioner is applied, and the hair is dry, you would be able to see slight changes in the texture and quality of the hair. It moisturizes the scalp and makes it silkier and smooth.