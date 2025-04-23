Moroccan Nila: Here’s why this North African skincare secret is getting global attention

What is Moroccan Nila and does it help skin?

Demarcated by its deep blue colour, it is usually mixed with natural clays, herbs hydrating agents etc to be used on the skin. Its resemblance to indigo might sometimes confuse people, but it is a completely different product and used for brightening, evening out the skin tone and more.

For years it has been extracted from natural blue clay or powdered stone that have been used by Berber women for centuries. For using it on the skin, it is often combined with rose water, essential oils and ghassoul clay to activate its properties and make your skin benefit from it.