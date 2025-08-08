Lion’s Gate Portal 2025: What it is and how to harness its manifestation energy

The Lion's Gate Portal open when celestial forces align together: the Sun in Leo, the star Sirius (often called our “spiritual Sun”), Orion’s Belt, and Earth. This alignment is supposed to create a powerful energetic way into the universe for spiritual energy and manifestation. The heliacal rising of the Sirius which was recognized by the Egyptians was the sign of renewal and abundance. This is supposed to coincide with the rive Nile, which is considered a symbol of rebirth of prosperity. The importance behind this date 8/8 goes far beyond any calendar date. In the definition of numerology, this number is mixed with balance, abundance, and potential. The double eight on August 8 (8/8) is supposed to multiply its power. This is considered ideal time to focus on personal spiritual growth and transformation.

During the opening of this portal, the energy is believed to be heavily supportive of heightened intuition, inner emotional healing, and aligning with one's purpose. People generally use this period to reflect on themselves and ensure that they are in sync with their true self.