Waterless skincare: and its benefits in the age of moisture-locking products

The main difference between other skincare products and waterless skincare products lies in the base of the products. The latter is made up of ingredients like oils, butters, waxes or extracts. This means that the final product will not have a water base but rather oil-based or powder-based.

There are few major benefits of waterless skincare products which make it a reliable product in the industry and among the consumers. First, in the absence of water, there is no risk of microbial growth and thus, the product doesn’t have chemical preservatives. Second, with more concentrated ingredients used in the making of the product, its shelf –life is increased. Third, they are packaged well without the risk of any damage due to leakage. Fourth, with less water usage, it doesn’t strain on using water and relives the environment on that front at least. Basic products like skin balms, face oils, serums, powder –based cleansers, solid shampoo and conditioner bars, body lotions etc, fall under the category of waterless products.