3 scalp massage techniques for winter haircare

Press and Lift: This technique works well for anyone who has headaches, migraine issues, itchy scalp etc. Place the palm flat on your scalp and apply gentle pressure for 2-3 seconds and lift it. Continue doing this for 2-3 minutes across different areas on your head. This helps in the release of tension from the scalp, helps to distribute hydrating agents evenly across the area and also relaxes the mind and the body.

Warm Oil Massage: If you have dandruff, frizz or dry scalp, then go for a warm oil massage. Take coconut, almond or argan oil and use your finger tips to apply them on your scalp. Massage for a while. Check if oil is evenly distributed in your scalp. Leave the scalp with oil for an hour or overnight and then rinse it well. This helps in strengthening hair roots, reduces dandruff and flakes and adds shine to the hair.