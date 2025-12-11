3 scalp massage techniques for winter haircare

This winter, ensure that you have a healthy scalp and hair by distributing moisturising agents equally on the scalp. The best way to apply shampoo or oils on the head for it to be effective is to accompany it with a massage. Here are three scalp massage techniques that you can opt depending on the requirement for nourished hair.
The ideal reason why you would opt for a scalp massage is to make sure that moisture locking agents penetrate the scalp keeping it hydrated and healthy throughout the season. And here’s how you can go about it.
Circular Massage: This is one of the most common scalp massage techniques which is adopted when in the salons. If you have slow hair growth or a very dry scalp then after applying oil or shampoo you can go for a circular massage. Place fingertips and not nails on the scalp. Move the fingertips in circular motions by applying slight pressure. Move from front to back and then the sides. Massage for 3-5 minutes before the final rinse. It helps in oil and serum absorption and removes any scalp dryness and deposits.
Press and Lift: This technique works well for anyone who has headaches, migraine issues, itchy scalp etc. Place the palm flat on your scalp and apply gentle pressure for 2-3 seconds and lift it. Continue doing this for 2-3 minutes across different areas on your head. This helps in the release of tension from the scalp, helps to distribute hydrating agents evenly across the area and also relaxes the mind and the body.
Warm Oil Massage: If you have dandruff, frizz or dry scalp, then go for a warm oil massage. Take coconut, almond or argan oil and use your finger tips to apply them on your scalp. Massage for a while. Check if oil is evenly distributed in your scalp. Leave the scalp with oil for an hour or overnight and then rinse it well. This helps in strengthening hair roots, reduces dandruff and flakes and adds shine to the hair.