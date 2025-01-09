Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for January 10-16

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19)

You can resolve a challenge, provided you withdraw from others’ drama. Have patience with yourself and those around you. These are testing times, so stay calm. On the work front, you will do well. New awards, scholarships or promotions with the guarantee for new projects are on the cards. It’s time to take crucial decisions about your health. Lucky colours: Black, grey

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20)

Everything happening in your life is for a reason. Release any regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining, as you deserve to be happy. Make choices from your heart with deep and emotional commitments. Those who are planning to get married in the near future, do not compare your present with your past. Lucky colours: Teal green, pista green

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is a week of love, blessings, peace, harmony, and celebration. It is about time you release the past, as there is an enriching future coming ahead. Let go of your past habits and impress the new with a great deal of activity that is lined up for you. It is important for you to maintain your communication skills with your colleagues and subordinates. Lucky colours: Light green, rust orange

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Your strength is your selfconfidence and the power to forgive. This strength of yours can intimidate many around you and can ruffle a lot of feathers. Do not give up as you are a powerful person. On the personal front, you will have ample reasons to celebrate. You will be celebrating relationships. Ambitious plans will work out. Lucky colours: Salmon, brown

LEO (July 23-Aug 22)

An exciting new challenge arises. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts or documents thoroughly before proceeding. Consider getting additional education or training. Determination and selfcontrol will lead to great success in your career. Have faith in the universe as you are in good hands. Lucky colours: Pink, grey

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22)

You can do anything right now. You have the ability to attract helpful people. Your charm will do magic on everyone. Consider getting additional education or training for your future endeavours. Starting a new life, finding your life purpose will be the highlight. With a compassionate heart, embrace the new life. Lucky colours: White, sky blue

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22)

Face your fears and grow stronger. Listen to your intuitions and don’t trust people pleasers. It will be better if you just make a decision. Overanalysing a problem is not the solution. Find a compromise and make calculative choices. Monitor your finances. The universe will guide you to do the right thing, just follow the cues. Have faith in yourself and move ahead. Lucky colours: Red, yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21)

Life is wonderful for those who know to thrive through the power of positive thinking. For those who have been fighting for justice and equality, the ruling will be made in your favour very soon. In your personal life, follow your heart; the love for home and family will be gifted to you by the universe. You shall be able to enjoy the finer nuances of living. Lucky colours: Brown, bronze, yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21)

Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith and do what gives you joy. Choose logic over emotions. The changes will be sudden and in your favour. The joy that comes through spiritual growth is way more superior than any other achievement. Be a light to others, and you shall receive the answers to your questions through meditation and prayers. Lucky colours: White, rainbow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19)

Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay in your integrity. A situation will call for honest and open communication. You need to monitor your energies and safeguard yourself from dark energies. Help is nearby, and negative thoughts will create selffulfilling prophecies. Monitor your anger. Professionally, your plans will work out very well. Lucky colours: Magenta, bright pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18)

Determination and selfcontrol will lead to career advancement. Success will be acknowledged by others in your field. Prosperity arising from wise planning and execution will be fruitful. International business will be beneficial. You can do whatever you put your heart and soul into, as you have the power to attract helpful people towards you. Lucky colours: Gold, orange

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20)

Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. You can manifest the life you want. Pray, eat proper meals and avoid intoxication. A successful new beginning awaits those who are hardworking and take their studies and skills seriously. Lucky colours: Bright pink, brown