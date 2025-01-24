Begin your wellness journey at home with these five aromatherapy essential oil sets

Aromatherapy has swiftly become a go-to wellness practice, offering a soothing escape from the stresses of daily life. With the growing emphasis on self-care, many brands are introducing compact sets of essential oils, enabling individuals to indulge in the benefits of this therapeutic practice from the comfort of their own homes, rather than frequenting a spa. These thoughtfully curated oil sets not only make it easier to incorporate relaxation into daily routines but also serve as the perfect all-season gift, ideal for treating yourself or showing care for loved ones.
This offering by Shankara is a bespoke approach to well-being with dosha-specific oils designed to harmonise the mind and emotions throughout the day. This thoughtfully curated trio begins with the Calming Essence, tailored for the Vata Dosha, which provides a serene refuge for the mind, lifting spirits while naturally encouraging joy and positivity.
The Soothing Essence, crafted for the Pitta Dosha, delivers a sense of tranquillity, helping to balance intensity, release tension, and promote restful sleep. Finally, the Energizing Essence, aligned with the Kapha Dosha, counters lethargy with an uplifting burst of positivity, leaving you revitalised and recharged. This unique ensemble is perfect for incorporating Ayurvedic wellness into your daily routine.
INR 2,400 for the set. Available online.
The kit by Ras Luxury Skincare is a luxurious collection of handcrafted essential oils packed with botanical goodness, designed to nurture your mind and body from head to toe. Featuring only the purest essential oils, this kit offers a holistic wellness experience.
The Eucalyptus Pure Essential Oil boasts an earthy yet crisp aroma with woody notes, promoting anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, stimulating the mind and improving blood circulation. The rare Kashmir Lavender Essential Oil delights with its sweet, balsamic undertones, soothing headaches, calming the mind and supporting restful sleep with its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties.
For an uplifting boost, the Sweet Orange Essential Oil offers a sweet, fruity aroma that enhances mood, detoxifies the skin and revitalises the body. Finally, the Tea Tree Essential Oil, with its earthy and refreshing scent, helps clear acne-prone skin, refresh the mind and strengthen immunity.
INR 2,800 for the set. Available online.
The gift box by Nicobar is the perfect gift of scent, featuring three calming essential oils that transform everyday moments into serene escapes. The sweet, citrusy notes of neroli promote relaxation and reduce stress, helping to soothe the mind and uplift the spirit. Mogra, with its rich floral fragrance, acts as a natural mood enhancer, easing anxiety and fostering emotional balance. The captivating scent of tuberose calms the senses while instilling a sense of tranquillity, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day. Finally, the delicate aroma of nerola invigorates the senses, encouraging positivity and rejuvenation.
INR 3,450. Available online.
The set by Samskara Home is a beautifully curated collection of eight essential oils. The warm, woody aroma of Sandalwood Essential Oil promotes mental clarity and a sense of calm. Rose Essential Oil, with its sweet and floral fragrance, uplifts the mood and nurtures emotional balance. The rich, exotic scent of Mogra Essential Oil acts as a natural stress reliever. Lavender Essential Oil, renowned for its soothing properties and Patchouli Essential Oil exuding an earthy, grounding scent that supports emotional stability and revitalises the senses.
The refreshing and minty aroma of Peppermint Essential Oil energises the mind and relieves headaches, while Eucalyptus Essential Oil, with its crisp, invigorating fragrance, aids in clearing the respiratory system and boosting focus. Finally, the vibrant and zesty Fresh Citrus Essential Oil detoxifies the body, and refreshes the environment.
INR 2,500. Available online.
This set by The Fragrance People is a beautifully designed wellness collection that combines functionality and elegance. Featuring a finely crafted brass burner, it not only fills your space with your favourite fragrances but also serves as a stylish ornament to enhance your home’s décor. Accompanying the burner is a set of six carefully curated essential oil blends, each capturing the essence of specific moods and emotions to support your daily well-being.
The Calm blend, featuring clary sage, eucalyptus, lavender, and patchouli oils, creates a serene atmosphere, perfect for unwinding. The Stress Release blend, with bergamot, patchouli, lemongrass and vetiver oils, soothes the senses and helps melt away tension. For moments of Anxiety, the blend of eucalyptus, guaiac wood, patchouli and vetiver oils grounds the mind and fosters balance.
When in need of a boost, the Energize blend—infused with orange, bergamot, patchouli and eucalyptus oils—revitalises and uplifts. The Sleep blend, with calming lavender, bergamot, patchouli and orange oils, promotes deep relaxation and restful slumber. Finally, the Breath blend combines eucalyptus, spearmint, peppermint and ginger oils to clear the airways and invigorate the senses.
INR 10,998. Available online.