Begin your wellness journey at home with these five aromatherapy essential oil sets

This offering by Shankara is a bespoke approach to well-being with dosha-specific oils designed to harmonise the mind and emotions throughout the day. This thoughtfully curated trio begins with the Calming Essence, tailored for the Vata Dosha, which provides a serene refuge for the mind, lifting spirits while naturally encouraging joy and positivity.

The Soothing Essence, crafted for the Pitta Dosha, delivers a sense of tranquillity, helping to balance intensity, release tension, and promote restful sleep. Finally, the Energizing Essence, aligned with the Kapha Dosha, counters lethargy with an uplifting burst of positivity, leaving you revitalised and recharged. This unique ensemble is perfect for incorporating Ayurvedic wellness into your daily routine.

INR 2,400 for the set. Available online.