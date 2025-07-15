Bid goodbye to morning puffiness with these seven hacks

Got scared looking at your reflecting on the mirror, all swollen up with morning puffiness? Do not worry as it is a normal phenomenon. There are a few hacks that you can try to implement to quickly reduce the puffiness and start looking all fresh and ready to face the new day.
If you don’t want to wake up every morning looking puffy eyes and swollen or even if you do have morning puffiness, here are some of the easiest ways to get rid of them in a jiffy.
Cold Mornings
Once you wake up with morning puffiness, the easiest way to reduce the swell is to take an ice roller, gel –eye mask or a towel dipped in cold water; and pat it on your face for five to ten minutes. If you are brave enough then apply the Katrina Kaif way, where you take a bowl full of chilled water and ice cubes and dip your face in it for five to ten minutes daily. What this process does is constrict your blood vessels which reduces the swelling to a great extent.
The OG Way
Every morning drink a glass of water. Puffiness is a result of dehydration and the effects can wear down with time as your water intake increases. Drinking water also doubles up as a healthy way to start your day so you may have warm water with a squeeze of lemon juice or raw honey which takes care of your health and skin, both.
No Salt, no alcohol
Consumption of alcohol and too much salt which contains sodium, hurries the process of water retention. Thus, it is best to avoid drinking liquor or eating salty snacks or food right before going to bed. This ensures you do not wake up with morning puffiness quite often.
Tea or Coffee?
The eternal debate of tea or coffee also continues here, since both are equally effective in reducing puffiness of the face. You can use left-over tea bags cooled in the refrigerator and pat them under the eyes. You might also want to use eye creams with caffeine which helps in skin tightening, the natural way.
Sleep Patterns matter!
With sleeping which involves almost seven to eight hours of an individual’s life each day, it is intriguing to know that sleep patterns affect most of our daily activities. To prevent morning puffiness it is better to not lie straight and sleep throughout the night. This is because that posture can influence fluid flow and retention to the face. Thus, if you elevate your head slight with the use of a pillow and sleep, it helps in preventing morning puffiness.
Morning Exercises
If you engage in morning exercises and activities it leads to automatic fluid drainage from the face which in turn reduces the puffy look that you might otherwise have.
Face Massage
Take a jade roller or simply your fingers and massage the puffed up areas in your face for five to ten minutes. These light circling motion makes the fluid move away from the area and the puffiness goes down.