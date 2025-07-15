Bid goodbye to morning puffiness with these seven hacks

If you don’t want to wake up every morning looking puffy eyes and swollen or even if you do have morning puffiness, here are some of the easiest ways to get rid of them in a jiffy.

Cold Mornings

Once you wake up with morning puffiness, the easiest way to reduce the swell is to take an ice roller, gel –eye mask or a towel dipped in cold water; and pat it on your face for five to ten minutes. If you are brave enough then apply the Katrina Kaif way, where you take a bowl full of chilled water and ice cubes and dip your face in it for five to ten minutes daily. What this process does is constrict your blood vessels which reduces the swelling to a great extent.

The OG Way

Every morning drink a glass of water. Puffiness is a result of dehydration and the effects can wear down with time as your water intake increases. Drinking water also doubles up as a healthy way to start your day so you may have warm water with a squeeze of lemon juice or raw honey which takes care of your health and skin, both.