Lip Plumping: Three natural ways for fuller lips

Lips have the power to complement your whole face and the way you look and smile. While a lot is done to take care of the lips, many still prefer to have fuller, rounder and voluminous lips through the process of lip plumping. Now this can be achieved through treatments or through natural ways at home. If you are looking for plump lips sitting right at home, then keep these three tips handy.

Three effectively natural ways of lip plumping

Before opting for lip plumping, even the natural way, be sure that you are ready for it and have all the natural ingredients at hand. The best part of choosing natural lip plumping is the fact that they are temporary and once the effect subsides, your lips will return to their natural form.

Exfoliation

The simple process of exfoliation, which you have probably been doing for a long time, if done right, can make your lips look really good. Remove the dead cells on your lips by exfoliating it with a sugar scrub and see how it boosts blood flow and makes the lips glow naturally and look fuller. You can also make the sugar scrub at home by taking a teaspoon of sugar and a teaspoon of honey or coconut oil. Mix the ingredients well. It will be slightly grainy due to the coarse sugar granules and you would want to leave it that way. Rub this mixture gently on your lips and circle it for two to three minutes. Wash it off and apply a lip balm to sooth the area. If you apply lip scrub on a regular basis, your lips will automatically get the feel of lip plumping.