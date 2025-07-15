Lip Plumping: Three natural ways for fuller lips

Lips have the power to complement your whole face and the way you look and smile. While a lot is done to take care of the lips, many still prefer to have fuller, rounder and voluminous lips through the process of lip plumping. Now this can be achieved through treatments or through natural ways at home. If you are looking for plump lips sitting right at home, then keep these three tips handy.
Before opting for lip plumping, even the natural way, be sure that you are ready for it and have all the natural ingredients at hand. The best part of choosing natural lip plumping is the fact that they are temporary and once the effect subsides, your lips will return to their natural form.
Exfoliation
The simple process of exfoliation, which you have probably been doing for a long time, if done right, can make your lips look really good. Remove the dead cells on your lips by exfoliating it with a sugar scrub and see how it boosts blood flow and makes the lips glow naturally and look fuller. You can also make the sugar scrub at home by taking a teaspoon of sugar and a teaspoon of honey or coconut oil. Mix the ingredients well. It will be slightly grainy due to the coarse sugar granules and you would want to leave it that way. Rub this mixture gently on your lips and circle it for two to three minutes. Wash it off and apply a lip balm to sooth the area. If you apply lip scrub on a regular basis, your lips will automatically get the feel of lip plumping.
Lip oiling
You might feel a slight tingling sensation when you apply natural oils like cinnamon and peppermint oil. But this tingling sensation gives way for better blood circulation and adds volume to the lips. All you have to do is add a drop of cinnamon or peppermint oil to a base oil like coconut oil or olive oil. Once both the oils are well mixed, apply it to your lips for five to 10 minutes. If you feel a very strong tingling sensation then rinse it and apply moisturiser to calm down the sensation, but the fuller appearance of your lips stays on. Due to the nature of sensitivity of the process, it is suggested that you test it out first on your skin and see if this suits you. Once confirmed, only then proceed with it.
Water in the key
It is a very interesting observation that dry lips tend to look thinner while a well hydrated lips automatically looks fuller. Hence, the key is to keep drinking water or other liquids to hydrate yourself. Additionally you can apply softening lip balms made of shea butter of hyaluronic acid which accentuates the hydration process of the lips and makes them appear voluminous. You also need to keep in mind to not lick your lips too much as that can dry it out very fast making it appear thin, again.
