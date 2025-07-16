How to prevent greying hair?
Looking at yourself in the mirror and finding grey strands of hair at a young age? Greying hair is quite prevalent at an young age and stems from a variety of reasons. Here’s a quick glance at what causes greying hair and how can it be delayed, if not prevented.
Things to keep in mind about delaying greying hair
Eat healthy
Nutrients like Vitamin b12 from eggs, fish meat; copper from seeds and nuts; zinc from meat and lentils; iron from red meat, spinach and b9 from leafy vegetables are required for a healthy body and hair. Lack of these nutrients can sometimes trigger greying hair.
Go stress free
This is one of the factors which is easier said than done, but there are ways to keep yourself stress free. From meditation and walking to exercises, and a healthy sleep pattern, all are responsible in reducing stress to a great extent. In fact, studies have shown that if one can go stress free, then greying hair is not only delayed but also reversed in some cases.
Natural hair products
One must be aware of the products or the kind of styling that is done to the hair. Most of the time, hair-care products involve harsh chemicals which makes it dull and lifeless, which in turn becomes the base of hair fall, split ends and greying hair. You can keep in mind the type of ingredients used in your shampoo and conditioners and avoid anything with sulphates and parabens. Also, you might try and use home-made shampoo which is usually made of completely natural raw ingredients.
Ayurvedic Help
The age-old principles of ayurveda comes to aid when nothing else works. Ingredients like amla, bhringraj, black sesame seeds and curry patta are very good for your hair. It not only maintains the quality and texture since it is derived from natural sources, but also helps in delaying the process of greying hair.
No smoking and alcohol
Excessive consumption of alcohol, smoking or being exposed to pollution can be a reason where your hair turns grey before time. While not going outdoors is not an option, it can be said that taking adequate protection while going out is necessary. Smoking and alcohol are two habits which need to be consciously restricted to avoid any health related problem and not just greying of hair.
M for Mitochondria
Interestingly, studies have shown that greying of the hair may be linked to mitochondrial health. Thus, supplements to keep hat in check after consultation with your physician might help in delaying graying of hair.
