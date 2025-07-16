How to prevent greying hair?

Here’s a quick look at what causes greying hair and how can it be prevented

Eat healthy

Nutrients like Vitamin b12 from eggs, fish meat; copper from seeds and nuts; zinc from meat and lentils; iron from red meat, spinach and b9 from leafy vegetables are required for a healthy body and hair. Lack of these nutrients can sometimes trigger greying hair.

Go stress free

This is one of the factors which is easier said than done, but there are ways to keep yourself stress free. From meditation and walking to exercises, and a healthy sleep pattern, all are responsible in reducing stress to a great extent. In fact, studies have shown that if one can go stress free, then greying hair is not only delayed but also reversed in some cases.

Natural hair products

One must be aware of the products or the kind of styling that is done to the hair. Most of the time, hair-care products involve harsh chemicals which makes it dull and lifeless, which in turn becomes the base of hair fall, split ends and greying hair. You can keep in mind the type of ingredients used in your shampoo and conditioners and avoid anything with sulphates and parabens. Also, you might try and use home-made shampoo which is usually made of completely natural raw ingredients.