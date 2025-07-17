Eyelashes: How to get long lashes without extensions?

Start taking care of your eyelashes from today. Give it a month or two and you will see the results in front of you

Lash nourishment

Just like you apply under-eye cream or hair oil right before you hit the bed so that you get up looking fresh or take those ‘ good hair day’ selfies; similarly, you can apply oils like castor, Vitamin E, and coconut which helps in avoiding breakage, promote growth, and overall care of the lashes. In face eyelash serums like growth serums with peptides or biotins can be a good alternative too.

Care for your eye lashes

Even though most of the time you might feel that eye lashes are non-existent because they are so light, the reality is that they are a very important part of your facial structure and enhances the look. You need to treat them with care so that these eyelashes can be gentler and prettier on your face. Make-up needs to be removed gently instead of making it look like a fight scene on the face. Try and avoid mascara daily and use it only when required. Be gentle while using the lash curler and don’t over-curl them.

Eat Right!

When you start eating right, it reflects on your body parts. For growing good lashes you need proteins like eggs, fishes and legumes which help in hair growth; Vitamin B7 found in nuts and whole grains; and Omega Fatty Acids in chia seeds help in the growth of naturally good lashes. You also need to be careful about the correct intake of iron and zinc, as their deficiencies might lead to hair loss which would eventually affect the quality of eye lashes.