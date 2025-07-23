Hair care review: 4 hair masks for curly tresses that are perfect for monsoon

Oh so Straight!

A slight dollop of this hair mask complete with Argan Oil and hydrating agents makes the hair attain a straightness which definitely brings a smile to the faces of those with curly hair and frizz struggles.

What works: Post use, the hair not only feel straight and manageable, but it becomes easier to comb off, detangled and non-oily. It is recommended to use this mask once a week or in 10 days. The effects of using the mask and its softness stay for at least 72 hours. And what more, if your hair is coloured and the bleach begins to show, using the mask also gives a wonderful glow to the bleach, making it look like hair highlights rather than bleached hair. The mask also gives off its own sweet fragrance which makes it very alluring.

What can be better? While the basic wash- condition- hair mask method works with this hair mask, the reverse conditioning effect did not work out well.

Hence, it is suggested to definitely use the 2.Oh! Reconstruction Hair Mask to get the straight hair you have been dreaming of and then opt for the sleek high pony hairstyle which gives your whole face and look a very sculpted look. Available online. Price Rs 899.