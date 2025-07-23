Hair care review: 4 hair masks for curly tresses that are perfect for monsoon

Does dampness, sweat, humidity and unmanageable frizz, oil and curls during the rainy season make your frustrated about your hair? You often look at those with straight hair and think about the perfection with which they are managed? Then its time to make a change by trying out the hair mask which restored moisture, smoothness, lusture to your hair, making it less oily and easier to make any kind of hairstyles. We tried and tested four hair masks that might make your life easier.
To solve your worries which would mostly consist of questions like are the hair masks made of natural ingredients? Would it damage the hair? Are they usable on hair which is previously coloured? And more, here’s what you need to know about these four hair masks. Slight disclaimer, user has semi-curly hair with frizz, which is part black and part brown due to hair colour.
Oh so Straight!
A slight dollop of this hair mask complete with Argan Oil and hydrating agents makes the hair attain a straightness which definitely brings a smile to the faces of those with curly hair and frizz struggles.
What works: Post use, the hair not only feel straight and manageable, but it becomes easier to comb off, detangled and non-oily. It is recommended to use this mask once a week or in 10 days. The effects of using the mask and its softness stay for at least 72 hours. And what more, if your hair is coloured and the bleach begins to show, using the mask also gives a wonderful glow to the bleach, making it look like hair highlights rather than bleached hair. The mask also gives off its own sweet fragrance which makes it very alluring.
What can be better? While the basic wash- condition- hair mask method works with this hair mask, the reverse conditioning effect did not work out well.
Hence, it is suggested to definitely use the 2.Oh! Reconstruction Hair Mask to get the straight hair you have been dreaming of and then opt for the sleek high pony hairstyle which gives your whole face and look a very sculpted look. Available online. Price Rs 899.
Smoothness to the fullest
If you are looking for a hair mask that would lock the moisture and make your hair smooth instead of its usual frizzy texture then check out this one. The Advanced Smoothening Keratin Hair Mask with Keratin and Hyaluronic Acid from BBlunt might make your day. Take a handful after washing your hair and apply it on the wet hair. Leave it on for 15-25 minutes and wash it off.
What works: Take our word when we tell you that while washing it off the hair feels smooth as the silk fabric.
What can be better? Interestingly, once the hair dries, the smoothness remains but not the straightness.
Nevertheless, the mask is good for anyone preferring to introduce softness to the hair. After applying the hair mask, you can leave your long tresses open for the day and make heads turn. Available online. Price Rs 699.
Clay Wonders
Here’s a mask that controls oil, smoothens the hair, makes it manageable and instils freshness in the last streaks of hair colour. The Oil Control Mud Pack Hair Mask from The Earth Collective is made with natural ingredients like Kaolin Clay, Moringa and Oats. After application the scalp feels hydrated and the hair nourished.
What Works: What makes it stand out is that it reduces sebum secretion making the scalp less oily.
What can be better? One area the mask can work on is making it slightly more fragrant than leaving it to the natural note.
However, overall it definitely fits in for the mask you were looking for to get softer and less-oily hair. You can try out a variety of hairstyles including a pretty bun or a messy hair-do. Available online. Price Rs 1050.
Revive Dull Hair
For normal –curly to dry –curly hair, you may want to check out the Godrej Professional Probio Keratin Revive Mask. If used as a standalone product with a mix match with shampoo-conditioner and hair serum, it might not work to the fullest and make your hair slightly oily.
What works: It makes the hair soft and detangled.
What can be better? Instead of using this mask as a standalone product, it is best to use it with the entire haircare range which consists of the shampoo and serum as well.
However when you use the complete haircare range, the hair becomes softer, smoother and more lustrous. After application, you can check out hairstyles like a simple ponytail or a stylish braid. Available online. Price Rs 500+