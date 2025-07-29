Can lifestyle tweaks really slow brain ageing?

The structured programme saw participants engage in half an hour of moderately intense exercise four times a week, plus additional stretching and resistance training sessions. They followed the MIND diet—short for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay—which focuses on leafy greens, berries, whole grains, poultry and fish, while limiting red meat, fried foods and sweets. Olive oil was encouraged as the preferred fat source.

In addition to physical changes, participants took on weekly mental challenges via the Brain HQ platform and were encouraged to engage socially—either by meeting someone new or trying a different activity.

After two years, those in the intervention group showed better results on cognitive tests compared to the control group. While both groups saw some improvement, the gains were significantly higher for those who combined physical, mental and dietary changes.

“This shows that it’s not about doing just one thing,” said Jessica Langbaum from the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute, who was not involved in the study. “Americans want to have that one easy thing—‘If I just eat my blueberries.’ There is no magic bullet. It is a whole lifestyle.”

Although it's still early to determine if these changes can ultimately prevent dementia, researchers are currently analysing brain scans and blood samples to check for reduced levels of Alzheimer’s-related proteins.

Lead researcher Laura Baker from Wake Forest University School of Medicine said, “We’re all on a cognitive ageing clock and anything we can do to slow that clock down is a significant benefit.”

The good news is that it’s never too late to start. Participants in the study were mostly in their 60s and 70s. Jones, for instance, embraced virtual reality workouts and discovered a love for blueberry-spinach smoothies. Over the course of the study, she lost 30 pounds and noticed improved heart health and sharper thinking—especially when multitasking.

However, sustaining these habits post-study has been a challenge. After the coaching sessions ended, Jones noticed her blood sugar levels creeping up. To stay motivated, she now checks in regularly with an 81-year-old friend she met during the programme.

“The lifestyle change didn’t just affect me physically, it also affected me mentally and emotionally. It brought me to a much better place,” she said.

The Alzheimer’s Association plans to expand this model into community programmes across the US, with researchers continuing to track long-term outcomes for four more years. While there are no guarantees, these results offer hope—and a practical roadmap—for ageing better.