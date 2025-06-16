Here’s why cucumber should be the protagonist of your skincare routine this summer

Skin and eyes

Besides this, for burning eyes keep used tea bags in the freezer and cover your eyes with this. Rose water pads and cucumber slices are also very highly effective.

I would also like to suggest that fresh rosewater should be stored in the fridge at all times and spritz your face and neck with this several times a day—if you are working, also keep a bottle in your office! For those of you, who have children at home, make this a daily routine after coming back from school or college and see an immediate result.

Never throw away watermelon peels. In fact, just throw them in your freezer and rub this on your skin when returning from outdoors. Not only will it help cool the skin but also provide natural AHA’s (Natural Alpha Hydroxy Acids derived from various natural sources like fruits, milk, and sugarcane) and make the skin soft and well hydrated.

Open pores become a big issue in the summer and to prevent this just put a couple of slices of raw tomatoes in the freezer and let the skin drink this juice in. Rub gently into the skin and feel the tautness and see the open pores shrink!