Summer skincare drops that should be in your kitty

Summer is already knocking on your door and its time to reshuffle your vanity with some new products that will help you combat the harsh sun and yet give you a glowy skin and glam look every time you step out of the house. Here's your Indulge guide to some of the new drops this season.
Here’s one for all your night time routine that would leave you with a fresh and glowing skin in the morning. Check out VedicDerm’s Kumkumadi de Pigmentation Night Cream with Saffron & Ceramides. It helps in reducing dark spots, cuts down uneven tones and helps restore the bright radiance. Complete with the science of ayurveda, it is one that should be in your vanity. Available online. Price Rs 2850
Sunscreens are complete must haves when it is summers. So, with SPF 50 PA ++++ and Korean technology quench drops its latest product, the Cherry Blossom Glow Sunscreen Serum with 2% Niacinamide. This helps is defending your skin against the harsh U-V Rays, dark spots, tanning, and more. Available online. Price Rs 599.Pr
Magical Serum’s Wide Spectrum Oil-in-Serum Sunscreen, Sun Defence and Light Hydrating Gel combo gives your daytime look a complete finish. Not only does the sunscreen protects your skin, but also the hydrating gel makes sure to leave your skin hydrated and moisturised, which is the necessity during summers. Available online. Price Rs 600.
With the blend of Hairgenyl, Redensyl, Procapil, Anagain, and Biotin, The Hair Growth Spray from House of Beauty is one that helps in reducing hair fall and strengthening their roots. It is light weight and non-greasy in application which makes it easier to apply and long lasting. Available online. Price Rs 500
Free of chemical and with natural ingredients the 63 Herbs Hair Wash Powder from Old School Rituals cleans the hair, nourishes it, revitalises the scalp and strands and leaves the hair strands voluminous. Available online. Price Rs 1760.
For the perfect under-eye look, check out the under-eye serum by Aminu. The serum consists of botanicals, peptides, antioxidants, this serum is light weight and helps in reducing under-eye puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and boosts hydration. Available online. Price Rs 1850.
When its summer, it’s time to get the best fragrances in your kitty! Check out Twin Flame by Meyander which is a fusion of warm, sensual and mysterious notes. This helps in not only creating a long lasting aura about yourself but also one that lingers in a room long after you have left the place. Available online. Price Rs 2005.