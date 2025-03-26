Four reasons to oil your body in summer

While you may have often heard that it is good to oil your body during the winters to combat the dry skin, it is equally important to know the benefits of oiling the skin during summers. Of course with summers being hot, humid and sticky, the main concern prevails as to how oiling, which might make the skin stickier, benefit it. To answer this in the first go, the secret lies in choosing the right, non-sticky oil to go with your skin demands for the season. Once your oil is fixed, here are several reasons why oiling is actually a year-long process and not just season-specific in nature.
Why is oiling in summers beneficial?
Here are some of the major reasons why oiling is beneficial even in the summer months.
Moisturiser
The skin tends to lose all the moisture due to sweat and evaporation. Oiling your skin helps to form a skin barrier which does not allow the moisture to evaporate from the skin. Thus making it retain its moisture. The same logic is applied towards pollutants, sunlight and dust. This helps in skin damage too.
Healthy skin
Regular oiling helps in improving the skin texture making it softer, smoother and elastic. Certain oils like sesame, almond and jojoba, in particular, help in giving you a softer and healthier skin.
Relax your nerves
You must have noticed that often during spa treatments one of the basic steps is to oil the body. This helps in relaxing the nerves and achieving calmness in the body. It helps in muscle relaxation as well. This is often seen as a great stress buster, fit for improving circulation and calming your mind. Many oils also have fragrance added to them which also double up as agents of aromatherapy.
Cut the scars
Oiling is beneficial for those who have scars or stretch marks in their body. With improved elasticity, these marks and scars tend to bid goodbye to the body, slowly but steadily, leaving a smooth and even skin.
Do it Right!
While oiling has several benefits it is also important to take note that these benefits are reflected slow and steady. One need not rush the steps or over-do them, as that might affect the skin adversely.