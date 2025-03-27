Say no to bad hair days with three effective homemade hair masks

Hair Growth Mask

This is a two-ingredient mask, easily available in majority of Indian households—Aloe vera, which is rich in proteolytic enzymes that repair dead skin cells on the scalp, and coconut oil, which deeply nourishes the scalp, reducing loss of protein and strengthening hair from the roots, both encouraging new hair growth.

Two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel mixed with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil is all you need for a healthy scalp and boosted hair growth. Massage the scalp for a couple of minutes after applying. Leave it on for 30 to 45 minutes and wash your hair with mild shampoo.