Say no to bad hair days with three effective homemade hair masks

In a world full of expensive hair products filled with chemicals, turn to nature for its powerful ingredients that can nourish your scalp, strengthen your roots, and promote healthy hair. Here are three homemade hair masks using natural ingredients each addressing different hair problems.
Hair Growth Mask
This is a two-ingredient mask, easily available in majority of Indian households—Aloe vera, which is rich in proteolytic enzymes that repair dead skin cells on the scalp, and coconut oil, which deeply nourishes the scalp, reducing loss of protein and strengthening hair from the roots, both encouraging new hair growth.
Two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel mixed with 2 tablespoons of coconut oil is all you need for a healthy scalp and boosted hair growth. Massage the scalp for a couple of minutes after applying. Leave it on for 30 to 45 minutes and wash your hair with mild shampoo.
Anti-dandruff Mask
Despite multiple anti-dandruff hair products available in the market this should be your go-to hair mask to reduce scalp dryness and get rid of dandruff.
Two teaspoons of neem powder and half a cup of yogurt are a powerful combination that not only soothes itchiness and treats dandruff but also prevents fungal infections. Apply it evenly, leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes and rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.
Hair Fall Control Mask
Fall head over heels, not hair over shoulders—with these natural ingredients, keep your scalp moisturised, as dryness leads to hair fall.
Mix the juice of one small onion with 1 tablespoon of honey to prevent your hair from thinning and your scalp from dryness. Sulphur in onion juice promotes collagen production, strengthening the hair and honey keeps the scalp moisturised. After half an hour of applying on the required areas, rinse it with mild shampoo to get rid of the onion smell.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)