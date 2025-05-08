Heel it on point: How to comfortably get into your heels?

Wearing a heel can be both enticing and discomforting. Sometimes, your legs start paining as you wear the heels for a long time or sometimes, your feet edges swell up or have red marks once you take them off; even worse, at times they don’t fit properly. Here’s how you can tackle all these problems and wear your perfect pairs.
Choose the right heel
A lot depends on the kind of heels that you choose to purchase in the first place. There are several types of heels from stilettos to block heels. Comfort also depends on the correct choice of heels, to a great extent. The basic logic is the thicker the heel-like block or wedges, the better spaced out it is to balance your weight. The narrower the heel like pencils, the more pressure falls on the heel tips to balance out the weight. Thus, unless you are a pro, you can start off with 2-3-inch heels.
Practice makes your heels perfect!
Just like the phrase Practice makes it perfect applies everywhere, it applies here too. Once you have brought your favourite pair of heels home, you need to practice walking in them. Since heels are hard, you can wear socks and walk around the house to loosen the material a bit. You may also use shoe stretcher to adjust points which are too tight.
Insertions for Comfort
Certain points like the soles, edges, and the back are extremely vulnerable when you wear heels. Certain quick hacks can be undertaken here. Cushions, insole insert, and gel inserts help in reducing the pressure underneath the feet. Grips help prevention of slipping and blistering in the feet. Feet arches also help in supporting the posture of the feet and distributing pressure evenly, especially if you have started outgrowing your heels.
Taping Up
A point of concern is the area between the third and fourth fingers from the thumb. This area contains a crucial nerve which can be damaged due to its inability to handle extreme pressure generated from wearing heels. To prevent this, it is usually suggested to tape the two fingers that can reduce the strain and the pain both. Also, keep band-aids handy in your kits, in case they are required to put on cuts and bruises.
Avoid slides
Trying to put on your heels on wet foot will cause it to slide and not sit right. This may also happen if your feet perspire, especially during summer while you wear the heels for a long time. Under such circumstances, take off your heels and wipe your feet dry. You can also use anti-perspirant powders or spray. Also, try to use a skin-colour liner or socks before you put on the heel.
No stiff-feet
Make sure your feet has had some sort of movement and activity like stretching to prevent tightness and cramps before wearing the heel. If you have been wearing them for a long time, you can slightly move to a corner, take them off and stretch a while, before wearing them again. This helps in blood circulation and maintaining the flexibility of the feet.
Take a break
You should give your feet a rest from wearing heels for a long time. In fact, it is recommended that they not be worn throughout the day. Try sitting for a while to ease off the pressure from your feet. If you must wear it throughout, then sneak some time and put on flats or sneakers before wearing them again.