Heel it on point: How to comfortably get into your heels?

Insertions for Comfort

Certain points like the soles, edges, and the back are extremely vulnerable when you wear heels. Certain quick hacks can be undertaken here. Cushions, insole insert, and gel inserts help in reducing the pressure underneath the feet. Grips help prevention of slipping and blistering in the feet. Feet arches also help in supporting the posture of the feet and distributing pressure evenly, especially if you have started outgrowing your heels.

Taping Up

A point of concern is the area between the third and fourth fingers from the thumb. This area contains a crucial nerve which can be damaged due to its inability to handle extreme pressure generated from wearing heels. To prevent this, it is usually suggested to tape the two fingers that can reduce the strain and the pain both. Also, keep band-aids handy in your kits, in case they are required to put on cuts and bruises.

Avoid slides

Trying to put on your heels on wet foot will cause it to slide and not sit right. This may also happen if your feet perspire, especially during summer while you wear the heels for a long time. Under such circumstances, take off your heels and wipe your feet dry. You can also use anti-perspirant powders or spray. Also, try to use a skin-colour liner or socks before you put on the heel.