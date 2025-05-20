Hair Mask: Here’s how not to use your hair masks

Excited to try a hair mask for the first time? Easy as it may seem to just apply the mask on your hair and then rinsing it off in a few minutes, there are a few do’s and don’ts that you need to follow for the best results.
Here’s how you should not be using your hair masks
While applying hair mask is definitely needed to have long, lustrous, shining and voluminous hair, you must also keep in mind how not to use them.
Never apply on dirty hair
Hair Masks should never be applied on dirty hair or oily hair. It is suggested to always wash your hair first to remove all dirt, pollution and oil and then apply hair mask. Presence of the former can actually build a layer of blockage between the scalps or hair and hair mask which actually prevents the mask from doing its actual work on the hair.
Hair Masks should not be applied on the scalp
One common mistake that most hair mask user makes it applying the mask all over the scalp along with the hair and tips. Unless the mask is specified to be used as both hair and scalp mask, they should only be applied at hair tips and ends. If applied on the scalps, it can actually clog pores and be the reason for dandruff.
They should not be left on for too long
The ideal time span of having a hair mask on is 5- 15 minutes. Leaving it on longer can be the cause for oil build up. However, some masks are specifically meant to be left on for longer duration or overnight. So, one should be aware of the kind of hair mask they are using and follow the duration as specified on the instruction manual.
Don’t overdo it!
Make sure that you don’t apply hair mask after each and every wash. This will do more harm than good. Overuse of hair masks can break down the required protein and also cause moisture imbalance. Ideally using it one to two times a week should be the agenda.
Rinse thoroughly
Hair Masks are not meant to be left on the hair forever. It needs to be washed thoroughly after application. Any residue will make your hair feel sticky, oily, heavy, and dull. An air of discomfort will keep on lingering and you are compelled to wash the hair again quickly to get rid of it. Make sure while washing your hair, all the hair mask is rinsed off and the hair texture feels clean and light.
Avoid using heat tools right after application
Even though you rinse off soon after applying the hair mask, you have to give it time to work its magic on your hair. Thus, it is advised to not use heat tools right after washing your hair. In fact, you should wait till the hair is completely dry, use a heat protectant and then move ahead with the styling.