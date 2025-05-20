Hair Mask: Here’s how not to use your hair masks

Excited to try a hair mask for the first time? Easy as it may seem to just apply the mask on your hair and then rinsing it off in a few minutes, there are a few do’s and don’ts that you need to follow for the best results.

Here’s how you should not be using your hair masks

While applying hair mask is definitely needed to have long, lustrous, shining and voluminous hair, you must also keep in mind how not to use them.