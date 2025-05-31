Hair care: How to make your hair smell good, all season!

Tired of the sweat accumulating in your hair or the uncomfortable dampness during the monsoons? All these are reasons that take away the natural smell of your hair replacing it with unwanted stinks. Here are five ways in which you can ensure that your hair stays fresh and smells good for a long time, no matter what season it is.
One of the most common products to have in your vanity for great smelling hair is the hair mist. Easy to use and even easier to carry, these spray bottles can be in your handbag too. Every time you feel the heat and sweat is catching up on your hair, all you need to do is spray a good amount on your hair and it will start smelling fresh. The best part about these hair mists are that they come in several aroma including rose, lavender, jasmine, citrus, woody etc, to top the charts. You can easily take a pick for yourself and keep using it as desired. All you need to keep in mind is that it should not be sprayed too near the scalp because the ultimate aim is to reach the hair strands and not the scalp itself.
While you use a hair brush for combing your hair, have you ever tried a scented hairbrush? These are easily available in the market and all you need to do is place a desired scent of your choice and start using it. As you brush your hair, it also leaves a trail of aromatic scenes on your hair. Another way to get this done is spray scented mist on the regular comb and continue the process of brushing your hair.
If you apply leave in serums in your hair after rinsing, you can opt for aromatic leave-ins which help in strengthening the hair, improving hair quality, feel fresh and smelling good for a long time.
The root cause of making your hair smell good via any product are the essential oils in them. They come in varieties and due to their strong fragrance and natural make are easily accepted as an ingredient in hair care products. You can opt for directly applying essential oils into your hair and giving it a good massage. The aroma will linger behind and leave you with fresh and nice nice-smelling hair. Some of the common essential oils include Lavender, Rosemary, hibiscus etc. Sometimes, these essential oils are mixed with regular hair oils like coconut, jojoba, argan etc; and are equally good for having fragrant hair.
Here’s one from the traditional books of haircare! Take a lemon, squeeze out its juice and apply it onto the hair. Massage it for a while and you may either go for a good rinse or leave it in. Lemon juice has been an important natural ingredient for getting good hair. Not only does it turn the hair quality and texture shinier and lustrous, it also lends that subtle fruity and citrusy fragrance to the hair, which lasts all day and repels any dirt and impurities. Lemon juice is also a constituent of several hair mask , serums or hair care products that you use.