Hair care: How to make your hair smell good, all season!

One of the most common products to have in your vanity for great smelling hair is the hair mist. Easy to use and even easier to carry, these spray bottles can be in your handbag too. Every time you feel the heat and sweat is catching up on your hair, all you need to do is spray a good amount on your hair and it will start smelling fresh. The best part about these hair mists are that they come in several aroma including rose, lavender, jasmine, citrus, woody etc, to top the charts. You can easily take a pick for yourself and keep using it as desired. All you need to keep in mind is that it should not be sprayed too near the scalp because the ultimate aim is to reach the hair strands and not the scalp itself.