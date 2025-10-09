Are socioeconomic divides getting slimmer with the rise of digital dating?

In the old ‘economy of affection’, finding love was often less about mutual feeling and more about a partner’s hefty salary, lavish gifts, or the ‘right’ social circle. These parameters traditionally dictated who would meet whom, essentially segregating romance along class and income lines. However, a new survey from dating app QuackQuack suggests that the rise of digital dating is significantly eroding these traditional barriers, democratising access to love.
The study, which surveyed a representative sample of 13,000 Indians aged 20-35, found that the straightforward ‘tap, chat and match’ model is promoting a romance that is increasingly less dependent on economic status and much more inclusive.
In this new online world, more wit is seemingly better than greater wealth. Although the participants owned up to a momentary pause in dating a person without their ideal job or income, instant attraction erased those doubts. A significant 19 percent of the participants felt that their ideal match belonged to a distinct economic and educational class. This is reinforced by the discovery that 26 percent of women in Tier 1 and 2 cities feel the days of judging a potential suitor by the brand they are clothed in or drive are over. In a digital environment ill-suited to flaunting wealth, personality and sense of humour are more highly valued.
Another important driver of this democratisation is cost. Offline dating involves considerable disposable income in restaurants, cafes and presents. In contrast, browsing, matching and chatting are almost costless. 33 percent of Tier 2 and 3 city daters indicated that for them, who might find offline socialising unfeasible, dating apps provide a much lower-cost channel for meaningful connection.
The cost of the initial stages has also plummeted significantly. More than 23 percent of younger singles (20-28) reported their initial face-to-face date ranged between 500-700 rupees, with simplicity—such as meeting at a simple café or on a chai date—is now in vogue over fancy locations. By lowering the cost factor and focusing on sustained effort rather than material possessions, the virtual realm is opening up true connection to a far greater reservoir of starry-eyed lovers.