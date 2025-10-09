Are socioeconomic divides getting slimmer with the rise of digital dating?

In the old ‘economy of affection’, finding love was often less about mutual feeling and more about a partner’s hefty salary, lavish gifts, or the ‘right’ social circle. These parameters traditionally dictated who would meet whom, essentially segregating romance along class and income lines. However, a new survey from dating app QuackQuack suggests that the rise of digital dating is significantly eroding these traditional barriers, democratising access to love.

Is digital dating really making love democratic?

The study, which surveyed a representative sample of 13,000 Indians aged 20-35, found that the straightforward ‘tap, chat and match’ model is promoting a romance that is increasingly less dependent on economic status and much more inclusive.

Personality over paycheck

In this new online world, more wit is seemingly better than greater wealth. Although the participants owned up to a momentary pause in dating a person without their ideal job or income, instant attraction erased those doubts. A significant 19 percent of the participants felt that their ideal match belonged to a distinct economic and educational class. This is reinforced by the discovery that 26 percent of women in Tier 1 and 2 cities feel the days of judging a potential suitor by the brand they are clothed in or drive are over. In a digital environment ill-suited to flaunting wealth, personality and sense of humour are more highly valued.