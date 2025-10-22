Beauty Hacks: How to get a frosty eyeshadow look for the winter?

Now comes the best part where you apply the shimmery eyeshadows. You can go for colours like silver, icy blue, white, champagne, gold, lavender, mint, or baby pink. From pastels to glitters, add the shadows that create your bold look and add a touch of drama. You can ideally keep the shimmers for the night and the pastels for the day. Or blend the two by keeping the pastels in an ombre look and a touch of shimmer for the glitz.

Highlight the corners of your eyelids. Apply an eyelinerin black , brown, or pop-colours that match the look that you have created and top it off with a voluminous mascara for the lashes.

The frosty eye shadow look is very easy to create and takes no time at all. In fact, it can be best paired with a nude gloss so that the attention stays fixed on your eyes.