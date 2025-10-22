Beauty Hacks: How to get a frosty eyeshadow look for the winter?

The winters are almost knocking on the door and it’s time to slowly progress towards not only acclimatizing but also adopting winter theme in life for this year. One of the most beautiful things about the season is the colour play. White, black, grey, icy blue etc are colours which work very well with this season especially since winter is cold, icy, chilly and in some places snowy. If you want to create this frosty eyeshadow on your eyelids, then here’s what you can do.
Be it for a sunny outdoor brunch with friends, or an evening cocktail date, be winter-ready all the time. And the best part is that the frosty look goes great with any complexion. To create this look, just open your vanity and take out eye primer or concealer, shimmery eye shadows colour palette, a matte or satin base, highlighter, eyeliner, mascara, and blending blushes.
First, blend a speck of primer or concealer on your eyelids so that a smooth base is created. This helps the shimmery colours to stay put for a long time. Next, use a satin or matte eyeshadow which looks good on your skin. This will act as your base colour.
Now comes the best part where you apply the shimmery eyeshadows. You can go for colours like silver, icy blue, white, champagne, gold, lavender, mint, or baby pink. From pastels to glitters, add the shadows that create your bold look and add a touch of drama. You can ideally keep the shimmers for the night and the pastels for the day. Or blend the two by keeping the pastels in an ombre look and a touch of shimmer for the glitz.
Highlight the corners of your eyelids. Apply an eyelinerin black , brown, or pop-colours that match the look that you have created and top it off with a voluminous mascara for the lashes.
The frosty eye shadow look is very easy to create and takes no time at all. In fact, it can be best paired with a nude gloss so that the attention stays fixed on your eyes.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.