Are bath gloves better than loofahs?

Today, both loofah and hand gloves are more or less easily available in the market and both come within your budget. But the difference lies mostly within their functioning and the end result achieved through it.

Talking about a bath glove first, they are easier to clean after your bath routine and do not harbour hidden bacteria or molds. Loofah’s because of their fluffy texture sometimes have bacteria or fungi growing within them, which can easily evade common sight. Moreover, bath gloves dry faster than the more water absorbing loofahs which take quite a while to dry off. Since, in a bath glove it is actually your hands cleaning the body, you easily reach the more difficult parts of your body and clean it super quick. The rubber-texture of bath gloves gives you the free will and control of using it while Loofah’s mostly restrict the surface points. However, bath gloves are slightly rough and not suitable for everyday use, especially on sensitive skin, as it might lead to minor cuts and abrasions on the surface.