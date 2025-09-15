Is using sticker eye shadow the trend we didn't know we needed?

Weightless storage and portability

Sticker eyeshadows come in thin strips and take up less space for storage as opposed to thick eyeshadow boxes which are not only heavy but also take a good amount of space to store. While sometimes, basic eyeshadow duo shades are portable, they still add some weight to your bags. But sticker eyeshadows are both portable and almost weightless. Say you have to attend a party after office, you can get out of your house wearing a eyeshadow for the office and quickly change it on the way to a funkier design which matches with the theme of the party.

Easy to apply and remove

The primary reason why sticker eyeshadows are gaining prominence is the fact that the promote mess-free application. All you need to do is choose your design, remove it from the sticker sheet and place it on your eyelids. No brush needed, no colour hues smeared across your eyelids or fingertips. Its a neat and clean process. It is equally easy to remove with one stroke. This mess-free property of sticker eyeshadows are slowly making it win the hearts of the people.