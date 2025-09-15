Is using sticker eye shadow the trend we didn't know we needed?

Eyeshadows are one of the prominent makeup solutions to lift up the look of your eyes. From making them go smoky for a cocktail or dinner date to adding a pop of colours for a night -out or a carefree brunch, they can be styled in several different ways. While eyeshadow booklets and thematic colours- from shimmer to matt to glitters are all very popular, have you heard of the sticker eyeshadows that are slowly gaining popularity?
Sticker Eyeshadows and why are they a game-changer in today's beauty industry?
Just like you have stick-on nails which you apply with the help of glue, you have sticker eyeshadows which can be peeled from its wrapper and applied to your eyelids.There are several pros of using sticker eyeshadows and if you want to take your eye make-up game a notch higher then here’s why you should give it a try.
Pre-designed eyeshadows
First and foremost, sticker eye shadows come in various different patterns and colours. They are pre-formatted, pre-designed and sometimes come in festive themes as well. So, you can actually choose the designs and colours that you want to apply from among hundreds of options available.
Weightless storage and portability
Sticker eyeshadows come in thin strips and take up less space for storage as opposed to thick eyeshadow boxes which are not only heavy but also take a good amount of space to store. While sometimes, basic eyeshadow duo shades are portable, they still add some weight to your bags. But sticker eyeshadows are both portable and almost weightless. Say you have to attend a party after office, you can get out of your house wearing a eyeshadow for the office and quickly change it on the way to a funkier design which matches with the theme of the party.
Easy to apply and remove
The primary reason why sticker eyeshadows are gaining prominence is the fact that the promote mess-free application. All you need to do is choose your design, remove it from the sticker sheet and place it on your eyelids. No brush needed, no colour hues smeared across your eyelids or fingertips. Its a neat and clean process. It is equally easy to remove with one stroke. This mess-free property of sticker eyeshadows are slowly making it win the hearts of the people.
