What is a beach body skin prep, and why does it matter?

What should be your beach body skin prep routine?

If you want to do an easy and effective beach body skin prep, then here are some steps that you can follow. Start exfoliating your skin at least two to three weeks before going to the beach. Pay special attention to elbows, knees, feet, back and stomach.

Get into the habit of daily moisturising your skin with body oil or lotion. Products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter and glycerin work best. Shave or wax a few days before you visit the beach. In case you want to have a tan look, then apply a self-tanner 24-48 hours before so that it settles in well with the skin. Also, sunscreens are absolutely mandatory and try to reapply every 2-3 hours.

When going to the beach, just prepping your skin isn’t enough. You need to follow a good diet and grooming routine too. Do a quick nail file and drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated.