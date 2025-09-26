What is a beach body skin prep, and why does it matter?

If you plan to go to the beach and laze around on the sand, then make sure that your skin is all prepped up. That is why you should make sure that you undergo beach body skin prep before going outdoors. You may wonder why a whole routine is necessary when applying a generous amount of sunscreen might suffice. Here is why!
First and foremost, sunscreen is a definite requirement. It helps the skin to combat the heavy UV exposure that one is exposed to, which can in turn, burn the skin or cause rashes. But sunscreen is absorbed best on exfoliated skin. Hence, remove all the layers of accumulated dead skin from your body and allow the sunscreen to work its way.
Keeping your skin smooth and moisturised also gives you the confidence to expose it as much as you want. If you have well-treated skin, then the sand, saltwater and chlorine would not be able to damage it.
A well-moisturised skin forms a protective barrier between these beach agents and the skin. Also, beach body skin prep allows the tan to settle in better. It holds the tan longer and also fades evenly, leaving no weird patches of different skin colour.
What should be your beach body skin prep routine?
If you want to do an easy and effective beach body skin prep, then here are some steps that you can follow. Start exfoliating your skin at least two to three weeks before going to the beach. Pay special attention to elbows, knees, feet, back and stomach.
Get into the habit of daily moisturising your skin with body oil or lotion. Products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter and glycerin work best. Shave or wax a few days before you visit the beach. In case you want to have a tan look, then apply a self-tanner 24-48 hours before so that it settles in well with the skin. Also, sunscreens are absolutely mandatory and try to reapply every 2-3 hours.
When going to the beach, just prepping your skin isn’t enough. You need to follow a good diet and grooming routine too. Do a quick nail file and drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated.
