Ranking the most effective heatless curl methods

Sick of curling your tresses to a crisp with curling irons and wands? We've all done it. The good news is, you can have gorgeous bouncy curls with zero degrees of heat. Not only is it kinder to your locks in the long run, but it’s also an excellent way to save yourself time in the mornings. So, what are the best methods? We've listed them for you.

The ultimate guide to heatless curls: Ditch the heat, keep the hair

At the top of the list is the flexi-rod technique. These foam rods are a lifesaver. They’re available in different sizes so you can produce everything from tight ringlets to loose waves. Just section your damp hair, wrap it around the rod and clasp. It’s a learning curve, but once mastered, the results are always amazing and long-lasting.

Coming up next is the traditional robe tie technique. It’s easy, uses no equipment and functions beautifully, particularly for people with hair that is longer. Grasp a soft bathrobe tie or a lengthy scarf and drape it over your head as a headband. Begin from the front and wrap hair sections around the tie, incorporating additional hair as you continue down. Tie up the ends and let it stay overnight. You’ll awaken to silky, billowy waves that appear effortlessly stylish.