Want a glowing wedding skin? Say yes to papaya and no to late-night phone chats, says Suparna Trikha

Dos and don’ts

Be conscientious about your liquid intake. Avoid alcohol and increase natural drinks like water, chaach, lassi, juices, and nimbu pani. Add at least five pieces of fruit to your daily diet—and that means whole pieces, not just a bit of each: one full apple, one full orange, a bowl of pomegranate, a bowl of papaya, and so on.

Having plenty of salads and freshly made soups are highly recommended during this period, especially as the wedding day approaches.

I’ve also noticed that many people getting married suffer from dark circles, caused by stress, a hectic lifestyle, and late-night phone chats (or rather, cooing into the phone). Sadly, these show up on the wedding day, which is such a pity. Sleep on time, relax, and make sure to carve out some ‘Me Time’, which is so important. Exercise regularly to improve blood circulation, tone your body, shed extra kilos, and prevent sluggish-looking skin.

I would even suggest practising meditation to calm the nerves and relax the wound-up mind, which often buzzes with a million thoughts at this time. You can start with just five minutes a day, and you’ll notice the difference.