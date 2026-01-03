All you need to know about injectable moisturising skin boosters

When your skin starts losing its moisture, even after your layering routine of face wash, cleanse, exfoliation and hydration; maybe it’s time to visit the experts. Sometimes, what happens is that moisture does not reach the dermis layer of the skin and even if it does, it fails to be retained by the layer. Thus, injectable moisturising skin boosters come to the rescue where hydrants are injected in the deeper skin layers so that your skin is moisturised and hydrated from within. These are administered by experts or dermatologists and every hygienic precautions and no-objections are signed and verified before being injected.

So, what are these injectables? They are basically a concentrated shot of hyaluronic acid which are inserted into the skin so that it becomes internally moisturised. One may now question the difference between injectable fillers and injectable boosters. While the former is mostly used to bring about alterations in the facial structure or contours, the latter is used to only provide hydration. For fillers, the main goal is difference even though it does provide some hydration. For boosters, promoting the level of hydration in the skin is its ultimate and only goal. When hyaluronic acid is injected directly in the dermis it increases the water retaining capacity and thus lock moisture within the layers, providing more hydration. Once the skin is hydration it loses the dry, dull, red, itchy texture and emerges looking fresh.