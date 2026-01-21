Are you using refillable products the right way?

Here are three parameters that you must not ignore while using refillable products.

Inspect the bottle: The first step of repurposing anything is to make a thorough inspection. Check the material and the make of the bottle, jar, tube, spray bottle etc which you will use to refill. Ideally, glass or thick plastic cases are sturdier than any other material. However, even then, check for any cracks, scratches, or leaks. Make sure that there are no molds growing in any little corner of the case. If you notice any of these, discard the case immediately. You may use a different product case to refill or purchase a new product and use that case to refill, from thereon.

Clean the product case: Once you have examined the product case and found that it is safe to use, the next step is to wash and clean it very well, so that no traces of its previous product remains in it. This also includes that the case is devoid of any smell. Any residues might contaminate the next product that you will store in it and it might lead to infection or bacterial / fungal attacks. To clean it well, make a mixture of soap and warm water. Pour it inside the product case and let it rest for a while. Wash it well, after a while and then dry it thoroughly, before filling it with any product.