How to treat pigmentation around the mouth?

If you notice pigmentation around your mouth, then these are the six solutions you can think of considering.

Natural remedies: It is quite natural that before opting for expert solutions one tries to apply the age-old natural remedies with home-made packs or lightening agents. One such ingredient which has stood the test of time to become the one desired solution for almost any problem is the aloe vera gel.

Apply fresh aloe vera gel for 10-15 minutes a day a rinse off well. Apply it for a week or 10 days and see if the skin around your mouth starts lightening. Another solution is to make a quick lemon and honey/ yogurt pack. Apply it on the black spots for 10-15 minutes and wash it well.

Remove dead cells: Sometimes, the melanin starts growing darker due to the accumulation of dead cells. Use a mild exfoliation cream around the mouth to remove this dead skin layer and you might find the bright skin layer becoming slowly exposed. This removes the dark patches around your mouth.

Acid Peeling: Just like it is said that wearing lenses might sometimes take away high power, similarly, applying glycolic peel off masks around the mouth might peel away the pigmentation layer with it. These are easily available over the counter. However, it is recommended to go through the ingredients before using it. Moreover, if you feel any kind of irritation, then immediately stop using it and wash the area well. Remember, not all remedies suit everyone.