How to treat pigmentation around the mouth?

Have you stood in front of the mirror and noticed black spots or patches around your lips? That is a result of pigmentation around the mouth. This is quite common and the best part is that it can be treated as well. Pigmentation may occur due to a number of reasons including exposure to the sun, skin inflammation, constantly licking dry skin around the mouth and others. To cure it, one can try expert suggestions, skincare treatments or go for organic homemade solutions.
If you notice pigmentation around your mouth, then these are the six solutions you can think of considering.
Natural remedies: It is quite natural that before opting for expert solutions one tries to apply the age-old natural remedies with home-made packs or lightening agents. One such ingredient which has stood the test of time to become the one desired solution for almost any problem is the aloe vera gel.
Apply fresh aloe vera gel for 10-15 minutes a day a rinse off well. Apply it for a week or 10 days and see if the skin around your mouth starts lightening. Another solution is to make a quick lemon and honey/ yogurt pack. Apply it on the black spots for 10-15 minutes and wash it well.
Remove dead cells: Sometimes, the melanin starts growing darker due to the accumulation of dead cells. Use a mild exfoliation cream around the mouth to remove this dead skin layer and you might find the bright skin layer becoming slowly exposed. This removes the dark patches around your mouth.
Acid Peeling: Just like it is said that wearing lenses might sometimes take away high power, similarly, applying glycolic peel off masks around the mouth might peel away the pigmentation layer with it. These are easily available over the counter. However, it is recommended to go through the ingredients before using it. Moreover, if you feel any kind of irritation, then immediately stop using it and wash the area well. Remember, not all remedies suit everyone.
Brighten your skin: Skin brightening creams are easily available in the market, and they are tailor made to brighten your skin by thinning out the pigmented layers.
Expert care: If none of the home-made or over the counter remedies work for you, then it is time to visit the dermatologist to get a solution, tailor made for you.
Laser: One of the solutions that might emerge from a healthy discussion with the skincare expert is to undergo a laser session. It might be one session or a series of sessions to completely lighten the hyper-pigmentation. This decision can be taken after noticing the area and seeing if the patches keep coming back from time to time. This solution is more of a permanent goodbye to the black patches around the mouth that gives you sleepless nights.
