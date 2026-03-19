Trimester zero: Why pre-pregnancy planning is gaining ground among urban couples

Pregnancy preparation is not a new concept! Historically, women have always placed emphasis on a balanced diet, getting plenty of rest, and building their overall resilience prior to becoming pregnant; however, the current modern idea of ‘trimester zero’ has recently gained significant notoriety online. It helps pregnant women to be more organized through a medical basis and a reflection of today's lifestyles.

Trimester zero: A shift towards proactive, informed pregnancy planning

Over the past several years, physicians have noted an increase in pre-pregnancy medical visits, especially among urban couples. Many women are delaying parenthood and having children in their 30s, prompting them to be more responsible about their health prior to conceiving. Experts are now comparing preparing for pregnancy to training for a marathon, as it necessitates planning, commitment, and attention to detail.