What is Tai Chi walking that Indian elderlies are obsessed with?

This technique relies on the principles of yin and yang. Body weight is placed on one leg, while the other leg remains weightless. The technique involves transferring the weight slowly and gradually from one leg to another. The procedure starts with one leg taking the weight of the body. The other leg is moved slowly forward. The heel hits the floor, followed by weight transfer.

Proper posture is a must when it comes to Tai Chi walking. The participants are told not to be in a hurry and should avoid any kind of momentum while moving around.

Benefits, limitations and safety of Tai Chi walking

The Tai Chi walking is commonly practiced by seniors due to the low joint strain that it causes. It does not put much strain on the knees or the lumbar region of the spine; hence, it can be safely practiced even by people experiencing some degree of stiffness.

The gradual movement helps in stabilizing the body. Coordination, muscle control, and awareness of the body is achieved through the exercises. They also contribute to aerobic exercise that enhances circulation and breathing.