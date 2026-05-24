What is Tai Chi walking that Indian elderlies are obsessed with?

Tai Chi walking is a slow-motion exercise that has become extremely popular through social media over time. It is recommended for users seeking to discover new ways to exercise and are not accustomed to doing any type of sport. Tai Chi practitioners believe it helps improve one’s quality of life. Tai Chi is a type of martial art, which is also officially recognized by the Government of China,
In Tai Chi walking, the individual takes careful and precise steps, emphasizing balance and postures as he or she moves from place to place. Tai Chi is all about slow and steady steps; it is not an exercise done in great speed. Despite the claims by viral videos, it cannot help you burn fat rapidly.
This technique relies on the principles of yin and yang. Body weight is placed on one leg, while the other leg remains weightless. The technique involves transferring the weight slowly and gradually from one leg to another. The procedure starts with one leg taking the weight of the body. The other leg is moved slowly forward. The heel hits the floor, followed by weight transfer.
Proper posture is a must when it comes to Tai Chi walking. The participants are told not to be in a hurry and should avoid any kind of momentum while moving around.
The Tai Chi walking is commonly practiced by seniors due to the low joint strain that it causes. It does not put much strain on the knees or the lumbar region of the spine; hence, it can be safely practiced even by people experiencing some degree of stiffness.
The gradual movement helps in stabilizing the body. Coordination, muscle control, and awareness of the body is achieved through the exercises. They also contribute to aerobic exercise that enhances circulation and breathing.
It is is even implemented in rehabilitation facilities for its ability to aid the process of recovery as well as to enhance symmetry within movement patterns. This form of walking can be beneficial for athletes and fitness enthusiasts as well.
It does not expend calories in the same way that running and other aerobic workouts do. Specialists claim that quick results when burning abdominal fat are unattainable. The workout cannot help lose fat without accompanying aerobic exercise, strength workouts, and healthy nutrition.
Considerations for your health come first. You can develop problems with your posture and joints from watching videos online. Those with vertigo, heart problems, injuries or problems with their balance shouldn’t try it.